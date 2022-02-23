(The Center Square) – The North Carolina General Assembly plans to appeal a Wake County Superior Court judicial panel’s decision to reject its revised congressional redistricting map.
The court instead will adopt a map for the U.S. House districts drafted by three special masters, who are former judges. The panel approved the North Carolina Legislature's revised state Senate and House maps Wednesday but rejected its congressional map.
“Let me clear: this court has effectively taken a hammer to our state constitution and the rule of law, and I will appeal this ruling with respect to the congressional map immediately on behalf of the voters,” House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said.
The congressional map will be used in the 2022 election. The state maps will be used in the May 17 primary election. The deadline for candidate filing is Thursday.
The Republican-led Legislature approved the new maps for the next decade in November, but voting rights advocates sued to block the maps based on claims they were partisan gerrymandered. Even though a lower court disagreed, the state Supreme Court ruled Feb. 4 the maps were unconstitutional because they gave Republicans a political advantage. The Legislature approved the "remedial maps" Thursday.
According to the court's analysis of the Legislature's congressional map, four of the congressional districts (District 6, District 7, District 13, and District 14) are some of the most competitive in the country. Wake and Mecklenburg counties were only split across two districts instead of three districts as in the previous map. However, the map was "not satisfactorily within the statistical ranges" set by the Supreme Court for partisan fairness.
"The Court finds that the partisan skew in the Remedial Congressional Plan is not explained by the political geography of North Carolina," the judicial panel wrote.
Gov. Roy Cooper and Senate Minority Dan Blue, D-Wake, criticized the panel's approval for the Senate map, which Democrats have slammed for splitting too many districts and separating communities of interest.
"Today's decision allows a blatantly unfair and unconstitutional State Senate map that may have been the worst of the bunch," Cooper said in a statement. "That is bad for North Carolina because it strips voters of their voice in our democracy. Our elections should not go forward until we have fair, constitutional maps."