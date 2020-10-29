(The Center Square) – Gov. Roy Cooper's latest executive order codifies the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium on evictions, but critics say the CDC ban on evictions is a flawed policy that might be illegal.
Cooper's new executive order requires landlords to give tenants a CDC form that exempts them from being evicted for nonpayment. Cooper said his order adds an extra layer of protection for North Carolina renters under the existing CDC policy.
"Many families still face eviction. Some are able to seek protection under the current Centers for Disease Control, the CDC moratorium, preventing evictions for certain people, but there is a lot of confusion with landlords and tenants and the courts," Cooper said during a news conference Wednesday.
The CDC order issued last month bars landlords from evicting tenants through Dec. 31. Single renters who make less than $99,000 annually and married couples who make less than $198,000 annually and are facing financial loss or homelessness may qualify for protection under the order. It also extends to people who have sought rental assistance from the government.
Landlords who violate the CDC moratorium could be fined up to $100,000 and face up to one year in prison.
CDC, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, declared its right to issue the national ban under the Public Health Service Act.
The act states:
"Whenever the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determines that the measures taken by health authorities of any state or possession (including political subdivisions thereof) are insufficient to prevent the spread of any of the communicable diseases … he/she may take such measures to prevent such spread of the diseases as he/she deems reasonably necessary, including inspection, fumigation, disinfection, sanitation, pest extermination, and destruction of animals or articles believed to be sources of infection."
Joe Coletti, senior fellow at the John Locke Foundation, said by issuing the moratorium, the CDC overstepped the authority Congress has "legitimately" given it under the Public Health Service Act.
"Gov. Cooper's executive orders and press conferences provide a picture of someone who sees himself as the final arbiter of all that is good and right in North Carolina, regardless of cost, the law, or any constitution," Coletti said. "The CDC moratorium itself is bad policy and may be illegal, which is why the executive order includes language that it will remain in force regardless of what happens to the CDC moratorium in court."
Civil rights advocates from the New Civil Liberties Alliance (NCLA) have backed legal battles against the moratorium on behalf of landlords in Georgia, Missouri and Tennessee. They argue the ban violates the right to access the courts and exceeds limits on the Supremacy Clause, which gives federal law precedence over state law.
"We live in unprecedented times, but the difficulties we face do not justify denying housing providers their fundamental constitutional rights or the ability to vindicate those rights in a court of law," NCLA attorney Kara Rollins said.
Allowing an executive agency to have such "broad and significant power" could empower future administrations to do the same thing, legal fellows at the Heritage Foundation said.
"The CDC must know that its authority under the Public Health Service Act is not nearly as broad as doing literally anything it arbitrarily deems necessary," they wrote. "The agency's own regulation reflects this understanding by limiting its authority to taking 'reasonably necessary' measures.'"
Cooper's office did not respond to request for comment Thursday. Cooper's order, which requires landlords to inform tenants of their rights under the CDC order, starts Friday. It expires Dec. 31.
Despite the hold on evictions, tenants still are obligated to pay back rent. Cooper launched a $117 million program to help North Carolinians with rent and utility bills earlier this month.