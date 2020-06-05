(The Center Square) – African Americans make up 22 percent of North Carolina's population but account for 34 percent of the state's COVID-19 deaths and 30 percent of the cases.
Hispanics make up 10 percent of the state's population but account for 39 percent of COVID-19 cases.
To address social, environmental, economic and health disparities that the COVID-19 pandemic has made worse in these communities, Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order Thursday that directs state agencies and offices to provide targeted measures to help communities of color.
"I want to be clear. There is nothing inherent to black or brown people that makes them more susceptible to severe COVID-19 illness. The data should not be used to further racism or fear," Cooper said. "The disparity is because people of color have historically had less access to health care, housing, economic opportunity and more. This virus is exploiting those inequalities, and it’s up to us to do something about it."
Cooper's order does the following:
• Establishes the Andrea Harris Social, Economic, Environmental and Health Equity Task Force to focus on economic stability, health disparities and environmental justice;
• Assigns the North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office to ensure equitable distribution of pandemic relief funds;
• Directs the Historically Underutilized Business Office to provide small historically underutilized businesses with access to opportunities, tools and resources that promote equitable economic recovery and procurement of state contracts;
• Directs the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to ensure all communities have access to COVID-19 testing and related health care;
• Assigns the Office of Public Engagement to increase awareness about COVID-19, COVID-19 relief services and resources, and provide education on eliminating disparities;
• Directs the Division of Emergency Management to continue coordinating efforts to protect the food supply chain and support feeding operations at food banks and school systems;
• Directs the North Carolina National Guard to provide planning and logistical support and personnel to support mass testing of food processing plant workers in affected communities and migrant farm workers;
• Assigns the Department of Environmental Quality to create a common discourse on environmental justice and coordinate with state executive agencies on the integration of environmental justice considerations into current and future policies, programs and procedures.
On Friday, North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, focused on law enforcement disparities and announced the creation of a bipartisan task force after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and protests across North Carolina.
State Reps. John Szoka, R-Cumberland; Kristin Baker, R-Cabarrus; and Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, will co-chair the Task Force on Justice, Law Enforcement, and Community Relations.
“Recent events have created a unique opportunity to address long-standing issues facing our society,” Moore said. “In these difficult times, our job is to bring diverse perspectives together to listen and develop consensus solutions to move our State forward.”
The task force will convene after the end of the legislative session.