(The Center Square) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper was re-elected for a second term Tuesday, defeating his Republican opponent Lt. Gov. Dan Forest.
The Associated Press called the race for Cooper at 10:35 p.m. EST Tuesday. With 97.5% of precincts reporting, Cooper had 51.5% of the vote to Forest's 47%.
"North Carolinians have made their first voices heard tonight, but the hard work of listening to all voices will be ongoing," Cooper said after being declared the winner. "So let's take the time to imagine what it's like to be in each other's shoes. Let's dedicate ourselves to really hearing one another. Let's take the time to see what is really true, what is not and what is worthy of debate today and for the next four years."
Forest said he had “a lot of good things planned” for the state in a speech to supporters after his lost Tuesday.
"I'm not happy with the result," Forest said.
Cooper's campaign spokesperson Liz Doherty said the results show North Carolinians trust Cooper and reject Forest.
"These results show that North Carolinians want to expand Medicaid, boost public education and keep health and safety first during this pandemic," she said. "North Carolinians rejected Dan Forest’s campaign of fear and division and dangerous lies and opted instead for steady, decisive and compassionate leadership."