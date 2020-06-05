(The Center Square) – Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday vetoed legislative Republicans' attempt to ease restrictions on North Carolina bars and restaurants during the state's phased-in reopening of the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Senate and House passed a bill last week that would have allowed bars to reopen immediately and expanded capacity for restaurants, a measure that would have overrode the governor's active executive order.
House Bill 536 authorized restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries and wineries to resume services outdoors at 50 percent of their total capacity of their indoor area or 100 customers, whichever was less.
Cooper vetoed the bill Friday afternoon.
"State and local government leaders must be able to act quickly during the COVID-19 emergency to prevent a surge in cases that could overwhelm hospitals and harm the public," Cooper said. "House Bill 536 would limit the ability of leaders to respond quickly to COVID-19 and hamper the health and safety of every North Carolinian."
Cooper's executive order allows restaurants to resume dining services either indoors or outdoors at 50 percent capacity. Breweries, distilleries and wineries are allowed to serve alcoholic beverages, but bars and taverns remain shuttered. Many other businesses, including nightclubs, gyms, indoor fitness centers, movie theaters, bowling alleys and museums, also remain closed.
“The Governor’s veto of a commonsense and safe outdoor seating policy shows his unwillingness to respond to cries for help by family-owned businesses across North Carolina,” said House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland.
"This bill was intended to be a safe, economic lifeline for the hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians that lost their job and are still waiting for relief from Gov. Cooper," said Sen. Rick Gunn, R-Alamance. "At a time when the state is facing one of its worst economic crises, Gov. Cooper should be looking for ways to get our citizens back to work. Now citizens that were counting on coming back to work will have to get back on the phone and hope his administration finally pays their claims."
• The Center Square staff reporter Nyamekye Daniel contributed to this report.