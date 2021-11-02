(The Center Square) – North Carolina Roy Cooper again has vetoed a bill that would reduce the governor's power to shut down the economy during an emergency.
House Bill 264 would have required the governor to seek the concurrence of a panel of state officials when issuing a statewide declaration of emergency for 67 or more North Carolina counties. It was the third attempt by the Legislature to limit the governor's emergency declaration powers.
Cooper vetoed a similar bill in July 2020. The Senate also approved a duplicate bill in April, but it never crossed over to the House.
"Critical decisions about stopping deadly diseases, or responding to any other emergency, should stay with experts in public health and safety, not a committee of partisan politicians," Cooper said in his veto message Monday. "We must be able to act quickly and thoroughly when deadly diseases, hurricanes, or any other dangers threaten people's lives and jobs. An emergency needs decisive, quick and comprehensive action, not bureaucracy and politics."
The initial push for the change came after Republicans said Cooper sought approval from the Council of State in March 2020 for his first COVID-19 executive order, which closed businesses throughout the state, but later "switched legal theories" when some members raised questions.
If HB 264 had become law, the governor would have to seek the Council of State's approval within seven days of issuing an emergency order. The governor is part of the Council of State, along with the lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state treasurer, state auditor, commissioner of labor, commissioner of agriculture, insurance commissioner and superintendent of public instruction.
Cooper, a Democrat, has faced pressure from Republican lawmakers to end the state's emergency declaration. He also has faced legal challenges over the restrictions within the emergency orders.
House Republicans pointed out Monday that Cooper's current emergency declaration has been active for more than 600 days. The governor has not responded to their request for data and metrics that support keeping it active, they said.
"By vetoing this legislation, the governor is putting power and politics over our constitution and what is good for our state," Rep. Keith Kidwell, R-Beaufort, said. "The governor's veto undermines our constitution, the balance of powers and the rule of law. It also further shows the dangers of when power is centralized in the hands of one person."
North Carolina is one of 15 states with no time limit on a governor's state of emergency declaration, according to the Maine Policy Institute. The North Carolina Legislature and the governor have the power to declare an emergency, Maine Policy Institute's Emergency Powers Scorecard shows, and the declaration can be terminated only by the authority who made it.
"There is no emergency – none – that lasts for nearly two years. At that point, it's no longer an 'emergency' – it's the new status quo," Sen. Bill Rabon, R-Brunswick, said.