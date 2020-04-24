(The Center Square) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper released a proposed budget Friday that directs how to spend $1.4 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding.
Cooper's spending proposal focuses on three areas: public health and safety; continuity of operations for education and other state government services; and assistance to small businesses and local governments.
The federal funding was made available through the $2.2 trillion federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was enacted late last month.
"Those who have followed my past budget recommendations know that the proposal does not contain everything I want, but I present it after consultation with General Assembly members in both parties and in the spirit of consensus and compromise," Cooper said during a news briefing Friday.
Cooper's proposed budget would allocate $313 million for public health and safety, $740 million for education and other state government services and $375 million for small business and local government assistance.
North Carolina State Budget Director Charlie Perusse provided a breakdown of the spending proposal's three areas of focus:
Public health and safety
• $78 million for school nutrition to continue to provide meal packets for students who aren't in school;
• $75 million for personal protective equipment and COVD-19 testing and tracing;
• $75 million for targeted support of rural and underserved communities, including hardship grants for hospitals and other medical providers and outreach and services for the African-American community;
• $40 million for additional Medicaid costs to cover COVID-19 testing and treatment, and targeted support for providers experiencing financial hardship;
• $25 million for food, safety, shelter and child care to support food banks, homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters and child and protective services;
• $20 million for enhanced capacity for public health, mental health and crisis health services, including infection control at adult care homes and prisons.
Education and other state government services
• $300 million for transportation operations, including emergency funds to make sure critical construction and infrastructure projects statewide continue without interruption;
• $243 million for K-12 public schools to enhance remote teaching and learning capabilities and other programs;
• $80 million for state government operations, including overtime costs at mental health and adult care homes and prisons, as well as information technology needs for the court system;
• $77 million for higher education, including the University of North Carolina System, community colleges and private colleges;
• $40 million for state agency and ports revenue losses.
Small business and local government assistance
• $300 million for local governments for all 100 counties and 550 municipalities based on population;
• $75 million for small business assistance through the Golden LEAF Foundation's loan program.
Cooper reiterated lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have seen the plan in detail and it includes feedback from them as to what should go into the package.
"From what I understand, the House budget that they are looking at might be a little more than what what we're talking about. The Senate budget may be a little less," Cooper said.
"I think we all want to go in the same direction. We're hoping this provides a good compromise, recognizing that it may not be the exact same product at the end of the day when all legislators have input with this," he said.
Perusse said his office has been in daily contact with lawmakers and their staff regarding the spending package for three weeks.
The upcoming legislative session is scheduled to convene Tuesday.