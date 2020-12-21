(The Center Square) – Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order Monday that allows some North Carolina businesses to sell to-go or delivery cocktails.
The order took effect at 5 p.m. Monday and enables businesses to continue the sale of alcohol for off-site consumption after the 9 p.m. shutoff for on-site consumption.
“This order will help people avoid settings that can contribute to increased viral spread while giving restaurants and bars a financial boost that they need right now,” Cooper said in a statement. “With cases and hospitalizations high around the country, let’s all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 while supporting local, small businesses safely.”
Under the order, restaurants, hotels, private clubs, private bars and some distilleries can sell one mixed drink per person, with certain permits from the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission. The drink must be delivered only to the person who paid for the order, and that person must supply proof of being old enough to drink to the deliverer. Anyone picking up the order also must be 21 years old or older.
Under the state’s current modified stay-at-home order, businesses cannot serve or sell alcohol between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. Restaurants, bars, entertainment venues and personal care businesses must close at 10 p.m. North Carolinians are required to stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., and all outdoor gatherings must end by the 10 p.m. curfew.
With the order signed Monday, businesses can sell to-go drinks until 2 a.m., and people can travel to pick up the drinks through Jan. 31.