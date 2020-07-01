(The Center Square) – North Carolina's Division of Employment Security (DES) will receive $2 million in coronavirus relief funds to fight unemployment fraud.
Gov. Roy Cooper has signed House Bill 1229 into law. It transfers the federal funds to DES to protect the unemployment benefits processing system and allows DES to sign a contract with the Government Data Analytics Center (GDAC) to increase cybersecurity and data monitoring.
North Carolina has an unemployment fraud rate of about 3 percent, according to U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) data for 2019. The U.S. Secret Service issued a warning in May about a possible attack on the state's unemployment program by a Nigerian fraud ring.
The Nigerian group Scattered Canary has been filing fraudulent unemployment claims and receiving benefits from multiple states, according to reports.
USDOL officials also have warned states about the increased vulnerability of the process being used to apply for additional federal benefits under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Unemployed residents can self-certify by checking a qualifying box on the form submitted to workforce agencies.
States could stand to lose thousands to hundreds of millions of dollars because of unemployment fraud, according to a published report by technology experts for the city of Portland, Ore.
The funds were provided by the CARES Act, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump in March. The federal bill set aside more than $4 billion for North Carolina to cover COVID-19 expenses.
HB 1229 also allows poll workers to continue to collect their full unemployment benefits despite working the seasonal job.
A previous version of the measure included a provision that directed state officials to apply for a time-limit waiver for able-bodied adults to get Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for more than three months within 36 months.
Lawmakers removed the provision before final approval of the bill.