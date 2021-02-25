(The Center Square) – Legislation that allows North Carolina bars to defer their alcohol and beverage permit fees has been signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper.
The governor signed House Bill 4 on Thursday. Under the law, Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) permit fees are not required to be paid until 90 days after all of Cooper’s executive orders restricting full operation are rescinded or expire.
The law also directs the ABC Commission to reinstate or reactivate permits that were canceled or moved to inactive status while the orders are in place.
"The pandemic has hit bar owners hard, and this bill offers needed relief from the burden of fees as they work to keep their businesses afloat and create more jobs," Cooper said in a statement.
The new law was spurred by about 120 ABC permits being canceled last month because of nonpayment, which sparked outrage. HB 4 cleared both chambers of the North Carolina Legislature unanimously earlier this month.
The General Assembly passed a law in July that exempted bar owners from renewing their ABC permits until 90 days after Cooper’s original executive order was rescinded or expired. Cooper allowed the order to expire and issued a new order in September that allowed bars to offer outdoor service, leaving the bar owners on the hook for the fees.
The ABC Commission since has moved permits that expired last month to inactive status until the bars are ready to resume operations. Bar owners must request the deferral in writing under HB 4, and they can ask for a temporary refund of the fees.
• The Center Square reporter Nyamekye Daniel contributed to this report.