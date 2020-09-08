(The Center Square) – Gov. Roy Cooper signed North Carolina’s third coronavirus relief package into law, issuing additional federal aid for schools, colleges, unemployed workers, small businesses and parents.
The $1.1 billion relief package draws from funds provided through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump in March.
Before the General Assembly approved the measure, Cooper proposed a spending plan for the CARES Act dollars and more than $500 million in state funds.
Legislators bypassed most of the state spending and focused on allocating the federal aid.
“This budget followed my recommendations on school enrollment funding and invested in important areas like high-speed internet access and disaster relief, but legislators should have done more to expand Medicaid, support small businesses, pay our educators, assist with rent and utilities relief and further help unemployed North Carolinians,” Cooper said. “Obviously, I don’t agree with every provision, but the funding for pandemic support in this budget is critical and must move forward.”
House Bill 1105 allocates more than $400 million in stimulus checks for parents to help offset unexpected costs related to school closures and an additional $50 a week for unemployed workers. Parents who qualify for the federal child tax credit will receive a one-time $335 payment.
Lawmakers also included $6.5 million to expand school-choice vouchers for special-needs and low-income students seeking a private school education.
Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, said the changes allow 2,500 students to move from the waiting list to the enrollment list at a new school.
“Parents of students with exceptional needs feel lost in the shuffle of moving to remote education," Kraweic said. "It broke my heart to know their pleas went unanswered.”
HB 1105 secures per-student funding for public schools at last school year's level even if the school's population drops. The provision also protects principals’ salaries.
The bill allocates aid for food banks, personal protective equipment, child care services and small business grants.
Cooper signed the bill Friday. The House voted, 104-10, to approve it Thursday. It was passed by the Senate with a 44-5 vote Wednesday.