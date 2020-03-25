(The Center Square) – Gov. Roy Cooper has asked President Donald Trump to declare North Carolina a major federal disaster area in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
"The unusual severity and magnitude of this extraordinary event required the State of North Carolina to take unprecedented measures to save lives and protect public health and public safety, to lessen or avert the spread of the virus and mitigate a greater disaster," Cooper wrote in a letter to the president.
In his letter, Cooper detailed what North Carolina has done to this point to combat COVID-19, the respiratory disease cause by a novel coronavirus. Cooper asked the federal government to provide assistance for affected individuals, including crisis counseling, disaster unemployment assistance and Small Business Administration assistance.
"I have determined that COVID-19 will be of such severity that effective recovery is beyond the capabilities of the state and local governments and that supplementary Federal assistance is necessary," Cooper wrote.
Cooper issued a state of emergency March 10, and Trump declared a national emergency on March 13. As a result of those declarations, actions to protect public health by government offices and nonprofits are eligible for reimbursement.
Cooper previously sent a letter to Trump requesting changes to the Food and Nutrition Services’ programs and Medicaid to help address food shortages and health emergencies.
The U.S. Small Business Administration already has approved Cooper’s request for disaster relief, which will make low-interest loans available to business owners.
On Monday, Cooper issued an executive order extending school closings through May 15, closing entertainment facilities without retail or dining components and closing personal care and grooming businesses. The closings take effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
As of Wednesday morning, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 504 COVID-19 cases. Nobody has died from COVID-19 in North Carolina.
The disease has caused at least 785 deaths in the U.S., with more than 55,000 confirmed cases in the country. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
Most people who have it develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually the elderly and those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.