(The Center Square) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper ranked 15th among U.S. governors in a new conservative think tank report for his policies regarding economic freedom.
The American Legislative Exchange Council released its first-ever governors’ rankings in the Laffer-ALEC Report on Economic Freedom: Grading America’s 50 Governors. The report ranked America’s 50 governors based on policy performance and executive leadership before and after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report was created by a group of economists and researchers who criticized Cooper for spending proposals and pushing for a full Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act.
“His advocacy for expanding Medicaid under ‘Obamacare’ is concerning for future economic health,” the report read. “More concerningly, his recent budget continued pre-COVID spending. The governor has taken no action to reduce the budget and appears to be pushing the problem to the next legislature and potential new governor.”
Each governor was awarded an overall rank, a results rank and a policy rank. While Cooper received an overall ranking of 15th, his results ranking was sixth because the North Carolina Legislature has implemented some of the highest freedom-focused platforms in the nation.
Cooper's attempts to change the General Assembly’s conservative spending, school choice, union, welfare and debt policies have failed, the report said. As far as Cooper’s policy stance, Laffer-ALEC ranked the governor 25th out of 50.
“While Governor Roy Cooper ranks just outside of the top 10 governors, the North Carolina General Assembly and Gov. Cooper’s predecessors deserve much of the credit for the North Carolina economy’s stellar performance,” the authors of the report said.
North Carolina’s economy performed the 12th best of any state, which Laffer-ALECl attributed to tax cuts signed into law by former Gov. Pat McCrory.
The other top governors in the report were Greg Abbott of Texas (first), Brian Kemp of Georgia and Kristi Noem of South Dakota (third). Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island was ranked the worst governor, followed by Mike Dunleavy of Alaska and Phil Murphy of New Jersey.
Cooper's office did not respond to a request for comment.