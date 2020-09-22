(The Center Square) – North Carolina could move into its third phase of reopening next week if COVID-19 trends remain stable, Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday.
In the meantime, Cooper said large entertainment venues should prepare to reopen at 7% capacity Oct. 2, giving them time to put safety precautions in place.
"We will continue analyzing our data and indicators as we determine how to move forward safely in other areas that may be included in the new order on Oct. 2," Cooper said. "In it, we hope to ease some other restrictions, while still keeping safety protocols like masks, social distancing and mass gathering limits in place."
Cooper's current executive order, signed Sept. 4, moved the state into phase 2.5 after months of holding out on easing restrictions. The order increased allowable gatherings from 25 to 50 people, reopened playgrounds, gyms, skating rinks, museums, aquariums, bowling alleys and other fitness and activity centers. Large venues, which hold about 10,000 people, had to follow mass gathering rules.
"The 7% capacity leaves plenty of room for social distancing, but not just that," Cooper said. "We think it's really important for these arenas to have separate entrances and not have places where people can congregate, to make sure that only families or people who live in the same household sit together and that there is significant social distancing and mask-wearing."
Bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, indoor entertainment facilities, amusement parks and dance halls still are closed in phase 2.5. State and public health officials said they would continue to watch COVID-19 trends over the next week to determine whether more restrictions will be lifted.
As of Tuesday, 5.4% of COVID-19 tests in North Carolina have returned positive for the coronavirus, of which 1,168 cases were reported Tuesday to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Health (NCDHHS). Dr. Mandy Cohen, NCDHHS secretary, said the agency is tracking data closely to make sure the current phase has not led to new outbreaks.
"We are still in that period where we're looking at our metrics to understand did those easing of restrictions ... show up in any of our metrics," she said.
Cooper also announced Tuesday a new relief program for small businesses affected by the shutdowns. The $40 million relief program will offer up to $20,000 grants to businesses to offset rent, mortgage interest and utility bills.
"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, powering our local communities and giving back in so many ways," Cooper said. "They deserve our support, and this new initiative can help them weather this tough time."