In a Friday, April 26, 2019, photo, a sign welcomes people to the Catawba Indian Nation’s reservation near Rock Hill, S.C. Two of the Carolinas’ most prominent American Indian tribes are battling over geography and lucrative gambling turf. The Cherokee in North Carolina, with two casinos established in the mountains, say their opponents should stay in their own state to the south. The Catawba of South Carolina argue such state boundaries are artificial and shouldn’t affect their effort to gain a foothold in the industry.