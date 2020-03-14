(The Center Square) – Gov. Roy Cooper on Saturday ordered all North Carolina K-12 public schools to close for at least the next two weeks as part of the state's efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Cooper, via executive order, also banned gatherings of more than 100 people.
“We do not have the luxury of a wait-and-see approach. These are hard decisions, but they are necessary so we can learn more about the virus,” Cooper said in a news release. “We do not want any regrets in the rearview mirror, and I am guided by one objective: doing what we must to keep people from getting sick and to make sure that those who do can get excellent care."
As of Saturday evening, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 23 confirmed or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus that originated in China in December.
The disease has caused at least 57 deaths in the U.S. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
The executive order directs schools to close beginning Monday. Over the period of the closure, a plan for continued learning will be developed in case schools need to be closed longer.
Cooper said he made the decision in consultation with State Board of Education Chairman Eric Davis, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson and North Carolina Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen.
Cooper has appointed an Education and Nutrition Working Group to focus on issues including nutrition, health, child care access for critical health care and other front-line workers, and learning support for children at home.
“I am standing up this new working group to ensure that children have enough food to eat, families have care in safe places for their young children, and student learning continues,” Cooper said in the news release.
The ban on mass gatherings prohibits bringing together more than 100 people in a single room or space, such as an auditorium, stadium, arena, large conference room, meeting hall, theater, or other confined indoor or outdoor space, including parades, fairs and festivals. Violations of the order are punishable as a Class 2 misdemeanor, according to the news release.
The ban does not include airports, bus and train stations, medical facilities, libraries, shopping malls and spaces where people may be in transit. Offices, restaurants, factories, and retail and grocery stores also are excluded, the news release said.