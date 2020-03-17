(The Center Square) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order Tuesday to address the impending rise in unemployment in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The governor announced Tuesday afternoon that he will implement measures that will make it easier for North Carolinians to apply for unemployment benefits shortly after he directed all bars and restaurants to close dine-in operations.
“I recognize this decision will cost people their jobs, so this order also brings them some relief," Cooper said. "Today I am taking down barriers to unemployment benefits in response to this unprecedented health crisis.”
Cooper’s directive will lift the one-week waiting period and the job-seeking requirement to apply for unemployment benefits. The order also will allow certain employees who were laid-off or have had hours cut because of COVID-19 to apply for the benefits, and it requires employers to fulfill those claims.
According to lawmakers, North Carolina has the largest unemployment reserve in the country at $3.8 billion.
“Reforms put in place years ago helped build that large balance to allow the state to adjust its benefits program in response to an economic downturn,” Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said in a statement.
Although Cooper did not publish the full details of his executive order Tuesday afternoon, those who are eligible will be able to apply online because of social distancing mandates.
Berger said that with those funds, state leaders are well prepared to help North Carolinians.
“Between federal unemployment assistance and any adjustments made to the well-funded state program, assistance will be in place for North Carolinians impacted by the economic fallout from efforts to contain the virus,” he said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 100 deaths in the U.S. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
Most people who have it develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually the elderly and those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.