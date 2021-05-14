(The Center Square) – North Carolinians no longer are required to wear masks or follow social distancing requirements in most instances, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday.
Cooper’s announcement came one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 safely can do most activities without wearing a mask or social distancing.
The governor also faced pressure from Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, who called on Cooper to immediately lift the state's mask mandate ahead of the governor's announcement Friday afternoon.
“We can take this step today because the science shows our focus on getting people vaccinated is working,” Cooper said. “But to keep moving forward – and to make sure that we keep saving lives – more people need to get vaccinated.”
Cooper signed an executive order that removes the indoor mask mandate in most settings. All state mass gathering and capacity limits and social distancing requirements were eliminated under the order, which took effect Friday afternoon.
Mandatory indoor mask requirements remain on public transportation, in child care and health care facilities, and in homeless shelters, schools and prisons. Masks are “strongly recommended” at large, crowded indoor events such as sporting events and live performances. State public health officials also recommend continued mask wearing for unvaccinated people.
North Carolina has administered more than 7.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to state health officials. About 51% of vaccinated adults have received their first dose, and 46% have been fully vaccinated.
“I am so proud of the incredible progress we have made in beating back this pandemic,” North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said. “Vaccines continue to be incredibly effective at protecting individuals from this terrible virus. And as more and more people get vaccinated, the results show in our stable metrics with lower cases, lower hospitalizations, and lower deaths.”