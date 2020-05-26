(The Center Square) – North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday he supports hosting the Republican National Convention in Charlotte and he is waiting on safety precaution plans from the organizers of the event.
President Donald Trump on Twitter had threatened to pull the GOP event scheduled for August from Charlotte.
“I’m not surprised by anything that I see on Twitter,” Cooper said. “I will say that it’s OK for political conventions to be political, but pandemic response cannot be.”
Cooper said discussions with RNC representatives about the requirements to safely produce the event within the health guidelines recommended to contain COVID-19 are ongoing.
RNC staff is required to submit the proposals to public health officials, Cooper said.
According to a letter sent Monday to RNC CEO Marcia Lee Kelly, Cooper, his staff and public health officials met Friday with RNC organizers.
In the letter, Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, recalls the conversation with Kelly on Friday.
“As we discussed, we look forward to continuing to work with you and your team to ensure a safe RNC Convention for your participants and the people of Charlotte,” Cohen wrote. “I wanted to reach out today as we saw the tweet from President Trump this morning sharing an accelerated decision-making timeline regarding hosting the Convention in Charlotte.”
North Carolina entered phase two of its reopening plan last week amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Cooper has been cautious in lifting restrictions. Given the date of the convention, Cooper said he could not predict how well the coronavirus will be contained by then.
Cooper said Tuesday he had had similar conversations with the Carolina Panthers, the Charlotte Hornets, NASCAR and other large arena owners.
“Everybody wants to get back into action soon, but I think everybody knows that we have to take some steps to make sure that people are protected because this virus is still going to be with us in August,” he said. “We’ve had discussions with them about a very limited convention all the way up, and we want to see in writing what their plans are.”
Shortly, after Trump’s tweet, Florida and Georgia, southeastern states led by Republican governors, offered to host the convention, as did Texas.