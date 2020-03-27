(The Center Square) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced a statewide stay-home order Friday to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
Cooper signed an executive order that directs North Carolinians to stay at home for 30 days except to visit essential businesses or for recreational activity.
North Carolina is now considered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an area with widespread transmission, which means some people who have tested positive cannot pinpoint how and where they contracted the disease, the governor said at a briefing Friday afternoon.
Those patients did not travel outside of the area, nor have they been in contact with other people who tested positive for COVID-19.
“Because no one is immune and there is no vaccination, the best scientifically proven tool we have to slow the spread is keeping our physical distance and staying at home,” Cooper said.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. As of Friday afternoon, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported 763 cases of COVID-19 in the state, including three deaths– one of which was a Virginia resident who was traveling through the state.
Cooper’s order will take effect at 5 p.m. Monday and lasts through April 29. It also bans gatherings of more than 10 people and directs residents stay at least 6 feet apart from others.
COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
Most people who have it develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually the elderly and those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.
“I know this order may lead to even more hardship and heartache," Cooper said. "Although we are physically apart, we must take this step together in spirit.”