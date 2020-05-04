(The Center Square) – Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday that North Carolina could start to lift restrictions as early as this weekend.
Cooper said during a news conference at the North Carolina National Guard Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh he is hopeful about the state entering the first phase of reopening by then.
“We're continuing to see progress on testing tracing and trends,” Cooper said. “However, please know that the success that we've had so far in flattening the curve is due to the work that North Carolinians are doing to stay at home as much as they can, to sanitize, and to keep their physical distance between themselves and others.”
Cooper said he is working with health care experts and business leaders on details of what the first phase will look like.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, said current precautions such as frequent hand washing, face coverings and staying 6 feet apart from others still will be required in the first phase to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Indoor activities and activities that require people to stand or sit for more than 10 minutes pose a greater risk for contraction of COVID-19, Cohen said.
“So that's where you're going to see as we phase through these activities, we’re going to start to ease restrictions,” she said. "The things we'll encourage more first are the ones that are lower-risk activities where you're going to be less in contact with people for more than 10 minutes at a time.”
Cooper and Cohen plan to provide additional details Tuesday or Wednesday.
Cohen said parks and stores may be on the first list of places to reopen. The state will examine the trends on COVID-19’s effect on the state before a decision can be made, Cooper said.
White House guidance suggests four trends states must maintain before moving to the first phase of reopening.
The number of people exhibiting COVID-like symptoms, laboratory-confirmed cases, positive tests and hospitalizations need to remain on a decline for 14 days. North Carolina has been able to reach two of those benchmarks as of Thursday, Cohen said.
As of Monday, NCDHHS has confirmed 11,848 cases of COVID-19 in the state including 430 deaths, and 498 people are currently hospitalized.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 69,063 deaths in the U.S., with more than 1.2 million confirmed cases in the country. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.