(The Center Square) – Gov. Roy Cooper has deployed the North Carolina National Guard to help combat possible violence in the state capital and Washington.
About 350 North Carolina National Guard officers will be on patrol in the state this weekend in response to an FBI warning about planned "armed protests." FBI officials said an identified group is planning to storm local, state and federal buildings in opposition of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration Wednesday.
Cooper also will be sending 200 North Carolina National Guard officers to help law enforcement officials in Washington, and a 10-person joint communications team has been assigned to work at the inauguration. The officers will be deployed for seven to eight days.
"Ongoing security concerns in Washington, D.C. and state capitals around the nation following last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol must be taken seriously, and I will deploy necessary resources to keep North Carolinians safe," Cooper said.
Political tension boiled over last week when a pro-Trump rally in Washington turned deadly. Rioters breached the U.S. Capitol, disrupting Congress during the certification of the Electoral College votes. Five people were killed, including a Capitol Police officer.
Cooper said the North Carolina National Guard would not operate as front-line officers. They will be performing checkpoint screenings, securing public buildings and protecting people's right to "peacefully assemble and protest."
"I have spoken with state and federal authorities and thank the men and women of the North Carolina National Guard for their continued service to our state and nation," Cooper said.
Cooper deployed the National Guard in late May in response to protests and riots over the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man in Minnesota. Republicans criticized the governor at the time for his slow response to the civil unrest.