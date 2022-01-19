(The Center Square) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper touted his clean energy plan at a state transportation summit Wednesday.
Cooper said reducing transportation emissions was at the forefront of the state's climate change initiative.
"We know that the transportation sector is the leading source of air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions," Cooper said in addressing a group of state transportation officials, lawmakers and other stakeholders at the N.C. Transportation Summit in the Raleigh Convention Center.
Cooper signed an executive order Jan. 7 that increased North Carolina's clean energy goals. The governor said he updated the state's climate change goals to create jobs, align with current climate science and protect vulnerable communities.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation must develop a plan under the order to decrease the number of carbon-producing cars on the roads and increase electric vehicles. The agency led Wednesday's summit to examine ways to improve transportation.
Cooper's order directs the state to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50% from 2005 levels by 2030. The state's previous goal was 40%. It also directs the state to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions as soon as possible or no later than 2050. The goals closer align with President Joe Biden's national goal for clean energy. Cooper's order calls for 50% of new vehicle sales in North Carolina to be zero-emission by 2030 and 1.2 million electric vehicles to be registered in the state by then.
The order builds on House Bill 951, which was signed into law by Cooper in October. It requires the North Carolina Utilities Commission to find the least expensive but reliable way to reduce carbon emissions by 70% by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Opponents of the bill said it centers around misconceptions about climate change and favors big energy companies.
Cooper said Wednesday converting to clean energy would bring more jobs to North Carolina. He estimated the climate change initiative could create thousands of new jobs.
Toyota announced late last year its plan to build its first North American battery manufacturing plant at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, creating and estimated 1,750 jobs. The facility will produce batteries for Toyota's hybrid electric vehicles and will produce batteries for battery electric vehicles down the road.