(The Center Square) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has reached out to President Donald Trump to ask his administration to cut some of the red tape from federal food and health-care programs amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Cooper sent a letter to Trump requesting changes to the Food and Nutrition Services’ programs and Medicaid to help address food shortages and health emergencies.
“We need to get food to children who are now not in school and these waivers will help,” Cooper said in a Friday news release regarding Wednesday's letter. “They also will help health-care providers who need to concentrate on patients, not paperwork.”
The governor has asked the Trump Administration to ensure that students and the elderly continue to receive meals through the federal program.
Also, Cooper has pressed for waivers that would allow Food and Nutrition Services benefits to be used to purchase hot food and to supplement families who have one eligible child for the program. One waiver also would extend benefits for low-income jobless adults. Cooper wants recertification deadlines to be extended to allow families who rely on the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) to be serviced remotely.
Cooper also has asked the federal government to lift some of the requirements for the Medicaid program, such as maintaining coverage for those who are at risk of being removed from the program and broadening the limitations on coverage for home-based care.
In his letter, Cooper also requested enrollment fees for the Children’s Health Insurance Program be waived temporarily.
As of Friday, 137 people in North Carolina have tested positive for COVID-19, a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
Most people who have it develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually the elderly and those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.