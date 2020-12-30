(The Center Square) – Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed former state House Minority Leader Darren Jackson to the North Carolina Court of Appeals.
Jackson, a Democrat from Wake County, is a longtime attorney. He replaces Judge Phil Berger Jr., who was elected to the North Carolina Supreme Court. Jackson's appointment Wednesday came one a day after he officially resigned from the General Assembly.
Republicans quickly condemned the decision.
"Gov. Cooper's nakedly partisan decision to appoint a political ally rather than an experienced, fair-minded jurist to the powerful North Carolina Court of Appeals is an affront to an independent judiciary," North Carolina GOP Chairman Michael Whatley said. "North Carolina voters chose conservative judges for every single statewide judicial election in 2020. Cooper's decision to appoint a left-wing activist to the Court of Appeals is an affront to the direction North Carolina voters chose this election."
Jackson has practiced criminal and civil law for at least 24 years and is a partner at Gay, Jackson & McNally. He also served in the state House for 12 years and was the minority leader for two terms.
"Darren Jackson has spent his legal career fighting for a more fair and just North Carolina," Cooper said. "His decades of experience as a lawyer and elected public servant have prepared him for the bench, and I'm grateful for his willingness to continue serving our state with honor."
After Rep. Robert Reives, D-Chatham, was elected minority leader earlier this month, Jackson said he would resign from this role in the General Assembly to spend more time with family and on his legal career.
"With a new granddaughter on the way, I intend to focus more time on my family, my law practice and my continued legislative work," Jackson said in a Dec. 3 email to supporters.
Jackson said Tuesday in a letter to House Clerk James White that he would be resigning as of noon the same day. Cooper announced Jackson's appointment Wednesday morning.
"In both the General Assembly and my legal career, I've sought to advance fairness and justice for all North Carolinians. I intend to continue these efforts and apply my years of legal experience on the judicial bench. It's truly an honor to serve our state in this new role," Jackson said in a statement.