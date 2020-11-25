(The Center Square) – North Carolina may have to find a new way to secure funding for internet access in rural communities after its plan to use $30 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding fell through.
Gov. Roy Cooper told reporters Monday he is considering investing in a $250 million bond to resolve the state's broadband issues.
Cooper approved $30 million in grants from CARES Act funds for private broadband service providers to upgrade bandwidth data transmission as part of the Legislature's third coronavirus relief package. However, updated U.S. Treasury guidance and an approaching deadline have left the funds in limbo.
Cooper said he is working with state legislators, Congress and the U.S. Treasury to get the funding as lawmakers in rural districts say internet access is more crucial now amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has increased the need for telehealth services and remote learning.
"We want to get funding to rural broadband areas, and I'm going to keep fighting for that. It's absolutely critical," Cooper said during a news conference this week.
A group of Republicans sent a letter to Cooper on Friday that urged the governor to release the funding that is being held by the state's budget office. In a response letter to Republicans on Monday, Cooper said his office warned lawmakers that federal rules would not allow spending of the relief funds for projects that would not be completed by Dec. 30. Congress earmarked the funds to help states with COVID-19-related expenses.
Dozens of providers were expected to receive an award from the previously established Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) Program. North Carolina State Budget and Management spokesperson Marcia Evans said if the funding was released, it could have caused the state to lose the federal funding.
Recent updated Frequently Asked Questions published by the U.S. Treasury also said coronavirus relief funds can be used only to expand broadband access specifically because of the public health emergency.
"The cost of projects that would not be expected to increase capacity to a significant extent until the need for distance learning and telework have passed due to this public health emergency would not be necessary due to the public health emergency and thus would not be eligible uses of fund payments," the guidance said.
A spokesperson for the group of lawmakers lobbying for the funding did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday. Sen. Jim Perry, R-Lenoir, told the Raleigh News & Observer that the issue might be fixed if broadband companies provided documentation "making it clear they can increase broadband capacity by the end of the year."
According to the state's broadband availability index, Caldwell County, where Lenoir is located, scored 67 on the state's broadband availability scale of 0 to 95. Perry also represents Wayne County, which has an availability score of 72. More than 30 counties scored less than 60 on the broadband availability scale.
According to a National Governors Association report published last week, North Carolina's internet connectivity has increased 44% between 2014 and 2019. In March 2019, Cooper created the Task Force on Connecting North Carolina to promote broadband expansion in the state.