(The Center Square) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Copper provided recommendations Tuesday on how the state's first share of funding from the federal coronavirus relief package should be spent.
Cooper said the $2 billion recently received by North Carolina should be used to support public health, local governments, schools and small businesses.
"We also know that our economy, working people and small businesses and state and local governments need financial help," Copper said. "Our team is compiling recommendations for how we can allocate the first share of federal money that has come down to our state from Washington."
More than $4 billion was earmarked for North Carolina under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act for its COVID-19 relief efforts. The act allocated $150 billion in direct aid to the states. Each state must give 45 percent of its aid to large local governments.
So far, Cooper and lawmakers have agreed to spending $75 million on loans for small businesses affected by the pandemic.
Cooper said Tuesday the aid also should be used to increase the state’s efforts to reduce the spread of the disease, help underserved communities and bolster remote learning for public schools.
“We've been working with the General Assembly and their staffs," Cooper said. “We’re hopeful that this funding proposal can be a consensus effort.”
Cooper’s staff is still ironing out details on the spending proposals. The governor said he will be releasing more details as the work comes along. So far, plans include securing personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and meals for children, and hiring more people to trace COVID-19 cases.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,951 positive COVID-19 cases in the state – including 213 deaths – and 427 current hospitalizations.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 44,623 deaths in the U.S., with more than 809,000 confirmed cases in the country. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.