(The Center Square) – Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday he plans to accept President Donald Trump's offer to extend federal unemployment assistance and called out Republican leadership in the North Carolina Legislature for not doing more to help the state's unemployed.
Cooper said his administration started the process to secure an additional $300 a week in federal unemployment benefits ordered by Trump on Saturday after Congress failed to agree on a second round of the aid.
Cooper also called on state legislative leaders to double the length of time workers can receive unemployment benefits and increase the amount of compensation.
"Let me be clear. I refuse to let North Carolinians suffer because Congress and the president have been unable to get the job done, and you have failed to help the unemployed," Cooper wrote Wednesday in a letter to Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, and House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland.
Cooper sent the letter in response to Moore and Berger's letter Tuesday that urged Cooper to apply for the supplementary aid.
Trump signed an executive order Saturday that directs the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to set aside $44 billion from the agency's disaster relief fund.
Federal lawmakers approved $600 weekly benefits for unemployed workers in the last stimulus package in March, but those weekly payments ended at the end of July.
Some states have been reluctant about accepting the aid offered in Trump's executive order because of the requirement to match the federal government's $300 benefit with $100 a week from the state.
National Governors Association (NGA) leaders said the program comes with a significant administrative burden and cost for states.
Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow, however, said Tuesday the cost share is not a requirement.
In his memo authorizing the program, Trump said states could use federal coronavirus relief funding or other state funding to cover their share.
Cooper said Wednesday that North Carolina would cover its share with the remainder of the state's Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding.
According to Berger and Moore, there is $552 million in North Carolina's Coronavirus Relief Fund and about $2.9 billion in the state's unemployment trust fund. The pair touted the state's positive financial status in a statement Tuesday.
"Because of smart budgeting decisions, North Carolina is one of the best-prepared states in the country to handle this recession," Berger and Moore said.
Still, Cooper said Wednesday that North Carolina is one of the worse states to be unemployed in. He wants the General Assembly to increase state unemployment compensation from 12 weeks to at least 24 weeks and raise the maximum weekly benefit from $350 to at least $500.
Cooper also is calling on the federal government to increase the amount of the supplemental aid.
Berger's office, in a tweet, said Wednesday that Cooper's move is a Democratic go-to tactic.
"It's the same playbook employed by [U.S.] Sen. [Chuck] Schumer and [House] Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi," Berger's press office tweeted. "Block everything by pretending they just want more, guarantee the people they're supposed to represent get nothing, then run campaign ads blaming Republicans."