(The Center Square) — North Carolina community college students progressing toward completion of an academic program and who experience an unexpected financial emergency will be eligible for millions in grants.
Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper announced today an allocation of $7.5 million to fund the Finish Line Grants program for the next two academic years and an additional $5 million in financial aid for community college students. The University of North Carolina System's training program for beginning teachers also received $2 million in funding.
The Finish Line Grants program provides funds to community college students who face unexpected emergencies preventing them from finishing their coursework, such as medical bills, car repairs or childcare. However, students must have completed at least 50% of their program of study to be eligible.
Since the program started in 2018 with federal funding from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, more than $4.7 million was given to more than 5,400 community college students.
"Finish Line Grants have helped thousands of students over the past four years stay on track toward completing a credential or degree," Cooper said in a statement. "This new funding will help even more students better their lives by making sure a hospital bill or car repair doesn't stop them from finishing their training."
The $5 million allocated to the NC Community College System will continue to provide financial aid for students completing short-term training programs for an industry-recognized credential in a high-demand field. In 2020, Cooper allocated $15 million in federal COVID-19 relief, distributed to the Governor's Emergency Education Relief fund, for financial aid. The funds assisted more than 21,000 community college students.
Beginning teachers will receive coaching and professional development through the 2023-34 school year through the NC New Teacher Support Program. The program is fiscally and administratively coordinated by East Carolina University.
"Governor Cooper's commitment to support the North Carolina New Teacher Support Program represents a thoughtful investment at a critical time for school districts, teachers, and most importantly, students," Patrick Conetta, Director of NC NTSP, said in a statement. "NC NTSP acknowledges the Governor's ongoing commitment to ensure a sound and basic education is afforded to all children in North Carolina by providing induction support to the state's early career educators."
The state budget, passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Cooper in November 2021, included an additional $3 million for community college financial aid in 2022-23 and 2023-24.