(The Center Square) – A state-appointed commission has recommended an additional $20 billion in funding for the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) over the next 10 years, despite the agency's history of financial troubles.
After a two-year study, the NC FIRST Commission has concluded the state will need to increase the NCDOT's budget by 40% to maintain and operate its transportation system. Commission members said the state should increase taxes, tolls and fees and redirect revenue to raise the money.
"Implementation of multiple investment strategies will allow North Carolina to modernize and increase total transportation investments, create a safer and more resilient transportation network, better connect rural areas, and support technological advancements," the commission's final report said. "This will ensure the state's continued economic vitality and quality of life as well as future competitiveness."
The NC FIRST Commission, a panel of finance, business and policy experts, was created in 2019 by former NCDOT Secretary Jim Trogdon, who launched the long-term study to look for ways to replace revenue loss and improve investment.
The NCDOT has an annual budget of more than $5 billion, which is generated through highway use tax, gas tax and DMV fees and supported with federal funding. A recent series of audits of the department, however, has found a pattern of overspending and a lack of oversight.
The state auditor found the NCDOT spent $742 million more than it should have in fiscal year 2019 and maxed out its cash balances. In 2018, the agency overpaid employees by $40 million, another audit found. A legislative review of the NCDOT also found loopholes in its internal auditing process.
John Locke Foundation senior analyst Mitch Kokai said it is a bad time to call for a huge influx of new NCDOT funding with existing concerns about the agency's spending patterns.
“It’s clear that North Carolina needs to rethink the way it funds transportation projects, given the declining role of gas tax revenue in covering essential costs. But it’s problematic to talk about large-scale funding increases at this time," Kokai said. "Taxpayers spending billions of dollars on state transportation projects don’t need to be throwing good money after bad."
Amna Cameron, deputy director of the Office of Strategic Initiatives and Program Support for the NCDOT, said without additional funding, the state could face critical infrastructure shortfalls.
"The NC FIRST Commission report provides clear evidence that existing revenues are insufficient to meet the state’s growing needs," Cameron said. "The motor fuel tax base will continue to erode. Without immediate action, North Carolina’s transportation network will deteriorate and become less safe and more congested."
The NC FIRST Commission said the additional funding for NCDOT could be created by increasing the state's 3% highway-use tax rate by two percentage points and raising the state sales tax rate. The current sales tax rate is 4.75%, but the commission did recommend how much the rate should be raised.
Members of the commission also recommended a tax on ride-sharing companies such as Uber and Lyft and increasing tolls. They also recommended increasing North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles fees for electric vehicles, heavy vehicles, hybrid vehicles and e-commerce vehicles, as well as adjusting fees yearly for inflation.
The state also could transfer revenue from transportation-related goods and services to NCDOT, including short-term rentals, vehicle subscriptions and ride-sharing, the commission said. Nonmonetary options include expanding public-private partnerships, among other things.
“The NC First Commission recommendation of increased investment of $20 billion over 10 years not only improves transportation access, economic growth and social access for North Carolinians, but can improve upward mobility for underinvested groups for generations,” said Jesse Cureton, executive vice president and chief consumer officer at Novant Health and an NC FIRST Commission member.
House Speaker Tim Moore spokesperson Joseph Kyzer said the General Assembly’s recent reforms to the state’s transportation policy will ensure selective spending "where North Carolinians need it most."
Those reforms include increased financial oversight of the NCDOT and establishing a temporary floor on the state's motor fuel tax.
"Lawmakers will review the commission's report, and, fortunately, North Carolina is well-prepared to meet the infrastructure needs ahead for our growing state due to balanced Republican budgets of the last decade that spent responsibly, built a billion-dollar savings reserve, paid down debt, and avoided long-term fixed liabilities," Kyzer said.