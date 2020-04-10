(The Center Square) – Civil rights groups in North Carolina have turned up the heat on Gov. Roy Cooper and state officials as they push for inmates at a high risk for COVID-19 to be released from the state’s prisons.
The North Carolina State Conference of the NAACP, Disability Rights North Carolina, American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina Legal Foundation, four prisoners and an inmate’s spouse filed a lawsuit against Cooper and North Carolina Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks, demanding the release of prisoners who are 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions.
The petition also calls for the public safety department to release inmates who are scheduled for parole, probation and work release.
“Gov. Roy Cooper and other elected officials have failed to act during a time where lives are at stake,” representatives for the ACLU of North Carolina wrote on Twitter. “We are suing to ensure the protection and wellbeing of those who are currently incarcerated.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions are at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19.
The respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus can cause breathing problems and, at times, pneumonia, which can be fatal. Eight out of 10 deaths reported in the U.S. have been in people 65 and older, CDC reported.
“COVID-19 will be a death sentence for many people who are incarcerated,” the petitioners said.
Cooper's office and the Department of Public Safety did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The North Carolina Division of Prisons announced Saturday it started staff medical screenings for COVID-19 that include temperature checks at every prison.
As of Friday, 34,782 people are incarcerated in the states’ prisons, according to the Department of Public Safety.
Nearly two-thirds of the prison population has at least one disability and more than 8,000 of the adult population is over the age of 50, the petition stated. Physical limitations make it harder for inmates to abide by CDC guidelines.
CDC officials recommend limiting social gatherings and remaining 6 feet apart from others at all times. Petitioners said those directives are impossible to follow in prisons, which puts inmates and staff at risk.
“Even isolation in single cells for those who have been confirmed to have COVID-19 does not eliminate the risk of contagion due to shared ventilation systems and the necessity of personal contact in preparing and serving meals,” the petition said.
At least five staff members and seven inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the News & Observer.
As of Friday morning, the North Carolina Department of Human Health Services reported a total of 3,908 positive COVID-19 cases in the state, including 74 deaths and 423 current hospitalizations.