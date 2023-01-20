(The Center Square) – Assignments that put Democrats in leadership positions on several North Carolina House of Representatives committees this week are raising speculation about the Republican majority’s strategy for overriding vetoes from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
Political observers contend the assignments will likely be one of several factors that will weigh on Democrats as they consider crossing the aisle on controversial issues in the coming years.
Republicans won a supermajority in the state Senate in November, and came one seat shy of the same in the House. In North Carolina, two-thirds of the chamber is needed for a veto override. Cooper has vetoed more bills than any other governor in the state’s history.
“I think the three Democrats who were named to important committees as co-chairs will be the ones who are most watched for potential coalitions with the almost supermajority Republican caucus in the state House,” Michael Bitzer, professor of politics and history at Catawba College, told The Center Square. “As they were also among the delegation of members who escorted Speaker Moore, I think they are the key individuals to watch over the next two years.”
Rep. Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, is the House speaker.
Republican House leaders named state Rep. Michael Wray, D-Northampton, co-chairman of the finance committee; Rep. Tricia Cotham, D-Mecklenburg, co-chairwoman of the education committee; and Rep. Shelly Willingham, D-Edgecombe, co-chairman of the alcoholic beverages committee.
The assignments were among several dozen announced Tuesday that also included Republican co-chairmen.
"As the long session gets underway, I look forward to working with this bipartisan group of leaders to ensure an even stronger North Carolina," Moore said in a statement. "We have a strong group of committee chairs this session, and I am confident that they will continue to propel our state forward and to the top of the pack."
Moore’s office did not return a request for comment from The Center Square.
Bitzer contends Democrats leading committees will be forced to consider a variety of factors in any decision to vote with Republicans.
“One of the key dynamics will be how do these Democrats also fare in bringing the ‘bacon’ back to their district, especially someone like Rep. Cotham who could play an instrumental role in negotiating between Democratic Charlotte city leaders and the Republican legislative leaders,” he said. “The other question: How much attention will Governor Cooper pay to these three as well, to either have a good working relationship with them and keep them in the Democratic fold, or if Cooper pursues the ‘primary threat’ as he did against a now former state senator who bucked his party and governor.”
In a Fayetteville-area election, Cooper chose to align with challenger Val Applewhite rather than incumbent state Sen. Kirk deViere in last year's primary. Applewhite won the primary, then beat Republican Wesley Meredith in November to win Senate District 19.
Andy Jackson, director of the John Locke Foundation’s Civitas Center for Public Integrity, offered a similar take.
“Speaker Moore placing Democrats in positions of power certainly appears to be motivated by a desire to create connections that would help him get that one extra vote he needs to override vetoes,” he said. “While I do not think there is an explicit quid pro quo between Moore and those Democrats, the move helps establish some good faith that can help in future legislative negotiations, including veto overrides.”
“It’s telling that Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger did not appoint Democrats to leadership positions,” Jackson said of the Rockingham Republican. “Since there is a Republican supermajority in the Senate, his main concern is keeping Republicans on the same page.”
In the House, Bitzer contends the strategy to court Democrat support could ultimately come down to the proposals put forward by the majority.
“The political eyes will be on these three certainly, but it may be strongly related to the issues that come forward and how divisive the policy proposal and legislation is for these three to decide their votes,” he said. “Of course, there’s always the likelihood of voting for the legislation, then turning around to vote to uphold a gubernatorial veto.
“We’ll just have to wait and see,” Bitzer said.