(The Center Square) – Fast food giant Chick-fil-A will invest $52 million to build a major distribution center in Mebane, North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday.
The investment also will create 160 jobs at the center, which will be built in the North Carolina Industrial Center and is scheduled to open in early 2022. The project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by nearly $389 million, the governor's office said.
“Building Chick-fil-A Supply’s next distribution center in North Carolina allows us to support the incredible growth of the area,” Josh Grote, senior director for Chick-fil-A Supply, said in a statement. “Specifically, Mebane provides great access to talent and is in close proximity to major transit routes, enabling us to best serve our customers: Chick-fil-A franchised Operators, licensees, and their teams.”
Up to $1.5 million in taxpayer dollars will be used to support the project. Chick-fil-A will receive a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) over a 12-year term. Based on new tax revenues generated by new jobs, the JDIG agreement authorizes reimbursement to Chick-fil-A up to $1,562,400.
The North Carolina Department of Commerce and the North Carolina Department of Revenue will verify incremental job creation and investment targets are met before approving grant payments to Chick-fil-A. Cooper's office said JDIG projects generate positive net tax revenue even after taking grant reimbursement into consideration.
“North Carolina offers the top business climate in the United States,” North Carolina Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland said in a statement. “Chick-fil-A Supply’s decision to locate this important new operations center in our state demonstrates that corporations recognize the many advantages of doing business here.”
Wages for new jobs will vary by job position, but the aggregate, minimum average salary will reach $62,429 and bring a payroll impact of $10.1 million to the region each year, the governor's office said.
"North Carolina attracts the nation’s most well-known brands because of our strong workforce and steady leadership, even in a crisis,” Cooper said in a statement. "Alamance County is the right location with the right infrastructure to make Chick-Fil-A's new approach to the restaurant’s supply chain a success.”