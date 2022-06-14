(The Center Square) — The city of Charlotte voted to put $275 million worth of public incentives toward Spectrum Center renovations and building a new practice facility in order to extend its lease with the NBA's Hornets this week.
The plan approved Monday includes $215 million in Spectrum Center upgrades, part of a deal to extend the lease with the Hornets at the arena until 2045, and $60 million for a Hornets practice facility across the street. The $215 million in upgrades will be funded through the city's tourism tax fund while the practice facility will be funded with a new naming rights deal for the arena.
The tourism tax is funded with a 3% hotel-motel occupancy tax in the city and a 1.5% rental car tax. The funds can only be used toward the city's tourism economy. Any cost overruns on the project will be covered by the Hornets.
The Spectrum Center is owned by the city of Charlotte. The Hornets, majority owned by Michael Jordan, are estimated to be worth $1.575 billion.
Economist J.C. Bradbury of Kennesaw State University in Georgia explained that using a separate tourism tax to fund the project instead of General Fund dollars is the same because both are funds that could be potentially used by the city for taxpayer projects.
"The tourism bucket is just another bucket from that same well," Bradbury said, pointing out that most Hornets game attendees live in Charlotte and therefore won't pay the hotel or rental car tourism tax. "… The Charlotte Hornets do not bring a lot of tourism to Charlotte whatsoever."
A presentation on the project cited a team-sponsored impact report claiming that the arena has a $375 million annual economic impact and $15.5 million in annual taxes paid.
Craig Depken, a professor of economics at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, studied the impact of events at different sports facilities in the Queen City. His analysis included the impact on a restaurant within walking distance of the facilities. On the day of a Spectrum Center event, "total sales and customers served both increase by approximately 10%, but there is no statistically significant change in the revenue per customer," the study found.
In another study, Depken and E. Frank Stephenson of Berry College in Georgia found that NASCAR races, college basketball tournaments and the Democratic National Committee increased hotel stays in the city, along with college football bowl games and NFL games. But "other events, such as NBA regular season games, are not associated with a net increase in hotel registrations or hotel revenues the days before, the day of, or the days after the event."
During Monday's meeting, the head of an area restaurant group, hotel group and Charlotte Center City Partners CEO Michael Smith spoke in support of the project but UNC Charlotte grad Grace Fendrick, who studied economics at the school, spoke against it.
"The use of taxpayer funds for private industry, particularly for one with such a public profile, should be questioned," Fendrick said. "Academic studies, unlike studies paid for by interested parties, are focused on verifying the promises of economic growth touted by politicians, team owners and other advocates using real past data to come to their conclusion. The academic literature is overwhelming. It finds that most deals involving stadium subsidies find a negative or negligible economic effect on cities."
The city claimed in its presentation that it was contractually obligated to pay for $173 million of the improvements regardless of the new deal due to a lease stipulation with the Hornets stating the city is obligated to make capital repairs and NBA-required upgrades to the arena along with ensuring the arena is comparable to 50% of NBA arenas.
"The reason why I am begrudgingly having to come along here and make this tough decision that goes against a lot of what I believe in with public arenas and stadiums really boils down to, this isn't a normal situation," Charlotte councilmember Tariq Bokhari said. "We have, like, one hand and a leg tied behind our back right now in this."
Bokhari said that it would have required lawsuits to get the council out of its contractual obligations with the Hornets.
Bradbury said that those stipulations are not new in stadium and arena projects but he is seeing those clauses used more in discussions of stadium subsidies.
"That's not a credible number," Bradbury said of the $173 million estimate. "… These parties seem to be arguing all along the same side, that is that a representative from Charlotte seems to be disposed to provide whatever the Hornets want. … It doesn't appear that there was any discussion of where did this number come from, is this a reasonable number?"
Fendrick said that adding the practice facility for $60 million does not make economic sense as something to receive a public subsidy.
"The idea that a practice facility will bring in any statistically significant economic benefit to this city is laughable," Fendrick said during public comment. "… I implore you all to stop touting these lies in order to provide the political cover to make poor investments and misuse public funds. If you want to vote for it, go ahead and vote for it, but stop using these lies that are statistically untrue to justify and provide political cover."
Under the new agreement, Hornets Sports & Entertainment will continue its $1.1 million contribution to an arena maintenance reserve fund through the end of the lease and the Hornets will pay $500,000 annually in rent starting when the project is complete in 2027. That number will increase to $2 million annually from 2031-45 in the new portion of the Hornets' lease.
The tourism fund will pay for $27 million in architectural planning in financial year 2023, $81 million for construction in financial 2024 and then $53.5 million for construction in both financial 2025 and 2026.
"Hornets Sports & Entertainment truly values the public-private partnership that we share with the city of Charlotte, including our agreement to manage Spectrum Center, which is a city-owned building," the Hornets said in a statement. "We want to thank our mayor, the City Manager and his office, and the entire Charlotte City Council for recognizing the economic and community impact that Spectrum Center has within our region."