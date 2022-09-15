(The Center Square) — North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell recently announced changes to the supplemental insurance plans for retirees that’s expected to save $1.7 million through lowered fees.
Folwell negotiated lower fees for dental and vision plans with Pierce Insurance, the state’s partner provider of supplemental insurance for retirees, according to a Tuesday announcement.
"Our retirees have served the citizens of North Carolina and earned a lifetime pension benefit from one of the strongest pensions in the United States. But every penny counts, and I will continue to find every opportunity to reduce costs now and in the future for our retired public servants," Folwell said. "This is the fourth year in a row that we have been able to negotiate lower premiums and add value. I encourage retirees to look at the options and take advantage of the plans."
State and local government employees receive vision and dental insurance while working, but those benefits do not continue after they retire. The state offers the supplemental coverage for retirees through Pierce Insurance, which now comes with lower fees as well as a no-cost upgrade to Premier Identity Theft Protection coverage.
The Tuesday announcement came two days ahead of the state’s Open Enrollment for Supplemental Insurance that starts Sept. 15. The North Carolina State Health Plan Open Enrollment runs from Oct. 15-28.
The Department of State Treasurer administers and oversees both the employee retirement systems for 950,000 public workers, as well as a State Health Plan that covers more than 750,000 teachers, state employees, retirees, current and former lawmakers, state university and community college personnel, and their dependents.
The supplemental coverage savings is Folwell’s latest success in driving down healthcare costs since taking office in 2017.
Earlier this month, Folwell announced a shortfall in the North Carolina’s Retiree Health Benefit Fund was cut by $7.17 billion over the last year, due in large part to higher discount rates and savings through contract negotiations for the State Health Plan’s pharmacy benefit management services.
A valuation by The Segal Group that assessed the State Health Plan’s assets and net liability for postemployment benefits other than pensions found that as of June 30 the OPEB unfunded liability stood at $23.75 billion, or about $7 billion less than the anticipated liability of $32.44 billion.
The development means the funded level of the OPEB plan increased from 7.72% last year to 10.58% as of June 30 this year, marking a fourfold increase since Folwell took office promising to improve the 2.4% funding ratio in 2016.
Other cost savings include nearly $1 billion through the renegotiation of the Medicare Advantage Fully Insured Plan and Related Services in 2020.
Folwell also championed the Unfunded Liability Solvency Reserve Act, which is funded through appropriations from the General Assembly, excess funds from the "Rainy Day Fund" and savings from refinancing general obligation bonds or special indebtedness. The 2018 law created the Employee Benefit Trust Fund to funnel the money generated to unfunded pension and health plan costs.
The Employee Benefit Trust Fund contributed $180 million to the OPEB for unfunded liabilities over the last year, according to the Segal report.