(The Center Square) – Republican state senators want to repeal the state’s certificate of need laws in health care, a move research shows would boost access and quality while reducing costs.
The legislation would eliminate the government-required permission for 23 separate types of medical care in North Carolina, from medical facilities and equipment purchases, to the number of hospital beds and emergency transport. Senate Bill 48 follows certificate of need changes in 2021, and an attempt to reform the law further that were at the center of last year’s discussions to expand Medicaid.
The bill is awaiting a hearing in the Committee on Rules and Operations of the Senate.
A November report from Americans for Prosperity Foundation found the state’s certificate of need laws resulted in nearly $1.5 billion in lost health care investments since 2012, though it said the full cost is likely much higher.
"Accounting for prohibitive application costs, competitor opposition, and industry gatekeeping, the true value of health care investment foreclosed over the last decade is assuredly much greater than the $1.5 billion in denied CON applications," the report reads. "The result of so much lost health care investment is that North Carolinians pay higher prices for less access and lower quality health care."
The report raises questions about impartiality. That is based on lost investments; average state certificate of need fees of $13,000; the cost for attorneys and consultants; and “severe barriers to entry” for health care entrepreneurs with the State Health Coordinating Council overseeing certificate of need applications.
"AFPF’s analysis of current Council members found that at least 15 of the 25 current members are employed or affiliated with health care providers regulated by the Council," the report reads. "The Council members act as gatekeepers protecting the incumbent care providers with which they are affiliated from competition."
The authors also wrote, "North Carolina’s certificate of need laws and regulations empower these bureaucrats, rather than patient demand, to decide whether new health care services are needed."
The legislation could also impact a pending constitutional challenge to the state’s certificate of need laws from New Bern ophthalmologist Jay Singleton, who says the law violates Article I of the state constitution. An appeals court dismissed Singleton’s lawsuit in June, but he’s asking the state Supreme Court to revisit the ruling. Singleton argues the certificate of need laws require him to perform surgeries at Carolina East Medical Center, rather than his own vision center, driving up the cost for customers.
North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell and the Mercatus Center at George Mason University have filed supportive briefs in Singleton’s case. Folwell contends reforms could benefit taxpayers who support the State Health Plan.
"The issue at the heart of this case – whether North Carolina's Certificate of Need law violates Article I, Sections 19, 32, and 34 of the North Carolina Constitution – is of significant public interest due to the harmful effects that illegal health care monopolies enabled by this law inflict on North Carolinians," wrote Benjamin Garner, Folwell's attorney. "In theory, some argued, Certificate of Need laws would increase accessibility, quality, and affordability of health care services. In practice, however, Certificate of Need laws erect insurmountable regulatory barriers wielded by existing institutional health care entities to exclude others from entering the market."
Senate Republicans last year tied certificate of need laws reform to a proposal to expand Medicaid, which passed the upper chamber but did not clear the House. The North Carolina Healthcare Association balked at the reforms and proposed a compromise to repeal some laws that Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, described at the time as “designed to further entrench the monopolies that hospitals have.”
A proposal in the House to expand Medicaid this session does not address North Carolina’s certificate of need laws, which is among the most restrictive in the country. Multiple studies have illustrated the various ways the state would benefit from repeal.
Data from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows health care costs are 11% higher in the country's 35 certificate of need laws states compared to those without the laws, while a study by the Mercatus Center shows mortality rates are 5.5% higher in states with certificate of need laws versus those without.
The research suggests North Carolina's health care costs could drop by $213 per person if lawmakers repeal the state's certificate of need laws permanently, a move that could also lead to as many as 55 more hospitals and 14 more ambulatory surgical centers.
Republican Sens. Joyce Krawiec of Forsyth County, Jim Burgin of Harnett County, and Kevin Corbin of Macon County sponsored the bill.