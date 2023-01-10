(The Center Square) – North Carolina Republicans are expected to revisit voter identification in the new session that starts Wednesday.
Just how soon after last month's state Supreme Court decision from lame duck Democrats remains to be seen. But it does figure to be near; the GOP has sought the change since taking majorities in the Legislature in 2010.
December's decision was 4-3 along party lines, striking down a constitutional amendment more than 55% of voters approved in November 2018.
The ruling concluded a years-long legal dispute on one of the broadest voter ID laws in the country, and prompted promises from leaders in the General Assembly to revisit similar legislation in 2023.
“If Democrats on the state Supreme Court can’t respect the will of the voters, the General Assembly will,” Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said in a statement following last month’s decision. “Regardless of the policymaking goals of the activist judges, the people of North Carolina overwhelmingly support voter ID laws. I look forward to respecting their wishes and passing a new voter ID law next year.”
The General Assembly passed Senate Bill 824 in 2018 with bipartisan majorities in both chambers to enable all voters to obtain free voter IDs, with a range of types included. The law was challenged by the NAACP and later blocked as the lawsuit made its way through the courts.
Justices ultimately ruled against the law because it was “enacted with discriminatory intent to disproportionately disenfranchise and burden African-American voters in North Carolina,” Associate Justice Anita Earls wrote in the majority opinion.
Democrats applauded the ruling, though Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue, D-Wake, acknowledged in December lawmakers will address the issue again in the long session that begins Wednesday.
“We need to go back to the drawing board, and work in good faith to pass a voter ID law that will pass constitutional muster,” the veteran lawmaker said in a statement.
Republicans now hold a supermajority in the Senate and are one vote short of the same in the House following the November election. A veto from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper would likely be fragile.
The November election also shifted control of the state Supreme Court from a 4-3 Democrat majority to a 5-2 Republican-dominated court, suggesting forthcoming legislation will be more likely to survive legal challenges in the future.
“North Carolina voters have had enough of the disdain this court has for them and the rule of law,” House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said in a statement following the December ruling. “Thankfully, the 2022 election was a complete repudiation of this kind of judicial activism on the appellate courts.”