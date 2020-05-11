(The Center Square) – The COVID-19 pandemic is causing delays in the 2020 census that could affect North Carolina’s 2021 legislative session and may delay 2022 primaries.
The U.S. Census Bureau was scheduled to deliver local counts to each state for legislative redistricting proceedings by April 1, 2021. However, the Census Bureau announced Tuesday local census data will not be delivered to states until July 31, 2021.
The new deadline will delay the state’s redistricting process.
“Under normal circumstances, the Legislature would need to have enacted the map in an early September timeframe or before to get the State Board of Elections time to code the maps so that people know what district they're in and be able to file to run for those offices,” said Rep. David Lewis, R-Harnett, senior chairman of the House Committee on Redistricting. “If the data is pushed back, we could be running up on an unprecedented situation because people have to have time to file for office.”
North Carolina lawmakers are required constitutionally to revise legislative districts at the first legislative session after each census. Census data that is delivered is preassigned into voting tabulation districts. Once the state has that information, the state Legislature revises legislative and congressional districts according to constitutional requirements.
This process takes time. Candidates planning to run for office in revised districts cannot file for candidacy until the new redistricting maps are adopted. Delays in the redistricting process could necessitate a delay in the candidate filing timeline, and even delayed primaries.
Lewis said it is possible with such delays to still comply with federal guidelines because there will not be a presidential or gubernatorial election in 2022.
“In a worst-case scenario, where the data got pushed back, it probably would be possible to delay filing for at least a couple of months,” Lewis said. “We could probably push the congressional primaries into the summer and still comply.”
There’s a lot at stake for North Carolina, as the state is projected to gain another seat in Congress.
“This will likely be a bigger issue for the U.S. House districting as [North Carolina] is expected to gain an additional seat via the reapportionment,” said Jason Roberts, associate chair of the Political Science Department at the University of North Carolina. “A delayed process, combined with the inevitable lawsuits surrounding redistricting, could lead to delays in the candidate filing period and/or when the party primaries would occur.”
The state legislative session likely also will be affected. In odd numbered years, the Legislature holds longer sessions, usually wrapping up business by July. With the July 31 data delivery deadline, the legislative session likely will be extended.
“By taking a few seconds to fill out the census form, folks are ensuring that their community has a voice. Census participation is especially important in the rural areas of our state, so it is more important for the information to be accurate than on time,” Lewis said. “Despite potential delays, we remain confident in the Legislature’s ability to conduct our redistricting process in a timely fashion.”