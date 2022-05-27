(The Center Square) — New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that many cities and towns in North Carolina experienced significant growth between July 2020 and July 2021, including some at over 15%.
The town of Wendell, North Carolina posted the largest percentage increase in population growth at 15.89%, going from a base of 9,793 in April 2020 to 9,984 in July 2020, up to 11,570 in July 2021, a boost of 1,586 over a year, according to Census figures released Thursday.
The town of Zebulon, North Carolina was second in terms of percentage growth with a 12.9% increase between July 2020 and July 2021, going from 7,063 to 7,974, or an increase of 911 residents.
Other significant percentage gains came in Northwest, which increased 9.75%, Navassa’s 8.85% increase, 8.58% growth in Leland, 7.56% in Calabash, a 7.44% boost in Angier, 6.26% in Fuquay-Varina and 6.11% growth in Clayton.
In terms of the largest numeric gains, Apex added the most residents, going from 59,945 in July 2020 to 62,911 in July 2021, a gain of 2,966 or 4.95%. Charlotte added the second most residents, going from a population of 876,747 in July 2020 to 879,709 in July 2021, growing by 2,962 residents or 0.34%.
Fuquay-Varina’s 6.26% growth translated to a gain of 2,165 residents, going from 34,571 in July 2020 to 36,736 in July 2021. Leland was the only other city to add more than 2,000 residents over the year, going from 23,921 to 25,974, a gain of 2,053.
Other cities that added at least 1,500 new residents between July 2020 and July 2021 included Concord with a gain of 1,928, Holly Springs with an additional 1,804, Raleigh with 1,699, Wake Forest with 1,670, Clayton with 1,630, Carry with 1,598 and Wendell’s 1,586 increase.
All of North Carolina’s five largest cities gained population, with all but Greensboro posting more than a third of a percentage point of growth.
Charlotte and Raleigh grew the most in terms of total population, followed by Durham, which grew by 0.40% to add 1,127 residents between July 2020 and July 2021, going from 284,400 to 285,527.
Winston-Salem grew from 249,349 in July 2020 to 250,320 in July 2021, a rate of 0.39%, while Greensboro went from 297,808 to 298,263, a gain of 455 residents or 0.15%, according to the data.
From a national perspective, "eight of the 15 fastest-growing large cities or towns by percent change were in the West — with five in Arizona — and Seven in the South," according to the Census Bureau. "The South and West also contained the top 15 cities with the largest numeric gains — 11 in the South and four in the West."
"While only 4% of all cities and towns had a population of 50,000 or more in 2021, collectively they contained 129.3 million people — nearly 39% of the U.S. population," said Crystal Delbé, a statistician in the Population Division at the Census Bureau. "On the other hand, of the 19,494 incorporated places in the United States, more than 75% had fewer than 5,000 people."
More than half of the country’s 15 largest cities experienced a decrease in population between 2020 and 2021, including a loss of 305,465 in New York, a 40,537 loss in Los Angeles, a decline of 45,175 in Chicago and 24,754 fewer residents of Philadelphia.
"Despite decreasing in population, New York remained the nation’s largest city. Its July 1, 2021, population of 8.5 million was more than twice that of the next largest city, Los Angeles, with a population of nearly 4 million," according to the Census Bureau.
"Following Los Angeles in population size were Chicago, Illinois (2.7 million); Houston, Texas (2.3 million); Phoenix, Arizona (1.6 million); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (1.6 million); San Antonio, Texas (1.5 million); San Diego, California (1.4 million); Dallas, Texas (1.3 million); and San Jose, California (1.0 million)."