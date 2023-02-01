Thomasville celebrates winning the 2008 North Carolina State High School Athletic Association Class 1-AA State Championship football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 13, 2008. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many high schools across the state have gone to ticketless entry into games, with cash not accepted at the gate. A bill in the state House of Representatives filed Feb. 1, 2023, would require cash to be an option.