(The Center Square) – Lawmakers in the North Carolina House are considering legislation to regulate admissions fees for high school athletic events.
House Bill 38 was introduced Wednesday by Reps. A. Reece Pyrtle, Jr., R-Rockingham, Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, Ben Moss, R-Richmond, and Charles Miller, R-Brunswick, to establish two minimum rules for high school interscholastic athletic activities.
The first stipulates that when an admission fee is charged, “cash shall be accepted as a form of payment for admissions at the time of the event.”
The second states “an individual issued a Tar Heel Card for senior citizens by the Department of Health and Human Services shall receive free admission to any interscholastic athletic activity upon display of that card to the admissions staff.”
If approved, the rules would take effect at the start of the 2023-24 school year. HB38 passed first reading in the House on Wednesday and was referred to the House Education Committee.
Que Tucker, commissioner of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, told The Center Square the NCHSAA is currently reviewing the legislation, and she plans to consult with her Board of Directors before taking a position on the bill.
“This bill dropped yesterday and we haven’t had an opportunity to digest it,” she said. “At this point, I’m not making any kind of comment on what we think about the bill.”
The legislation comes amid a shift to digital ticketing that accelerated during the pandemic, which has prompted complaints from constituents, Pyrtle told The Center Square.
Pyrtle was required to download an app and upload his credit card information to buy tickets to a high school football game last fall. He’s heard from constituents who were turned away because they could only pay in cash.
“Not everybody who walks up to the gate has the resources to do that,” he said, citing teens and others who may not have bank cards or compatible electronic devices. “Obviously, it makes it impossible for them to attend.”
Pyrtle noted the legislation would not prohibit schools from preselling tickets or taking electronic payments. There’s currently no data on the number of North Carolina schools that only accept electronic payments, he said.
“They can continue to use the electronic tickets,” he said, “I’m just saying you need to take cash too at the time of the event.”
As it is now, NCHSAA member schools make their own determination about admissions for regular season games, while the organization requires digital ticketing during state championships, Tucker said.
“The Tar Heel Card has always been accepted during the NCHSAA playoffs, but allowance during regular season contests is at the discretion of the member schools,” she said.
The NCHSAA has received some complaints from schools regarding the Tar Heel Card, Tucker said.
“The frustration from the schools about the Tar Heel Card has been the seemingly very ‘loose process’ whereby these cards can be attained,” she said. “And they have been easily duplicated in some areas of the state.”