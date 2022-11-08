(The Center Square) — Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd was elected to replace three-term Republican U.S. Sen. Richard Burr on Tuesday in a close race that could prove critical for control over the upper chamber next year.
Budd led former North Carolina state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley 50.7% to 47.1% when The Associated Press called the race shortly before midnight with 95% of precincts reporting.
"Thank you from my family to yours," Budd posted to Facebook around midnight. "As your Senator, I promise to make life better for every family in North Carolina."
The outcome confirmed polls that showed the Republican backed by former President Donald Trump building momentum in recent weeks with a campaign heavily focused on inflation, crime and education, while Beasley worked to connect with voters in churches and more rural areas of the state in the waning days of the race.
Beasley, 56, was endorsed by former President Barack Obama and hoped to be elected the state’s first black senator and help Democrats retain control of the U.S. Senate, outraising Budd by nearly three to one in the final weeks of the campaign.
Budd, 51, embraced his endorsement from Trump last summer to propel him past former Gov. Pat McCrory in the primary and campaigned alongside the 45th president in September. Budd’s win Tuesday serves as a testament to Trump’s continued influence with North Carolina Republicans.
Election data shows Budd carried all but 21 of North Carolina’s 100 counties, with Beasley dominating the vote in areas around Charlotte, Greensboro, Raleigh, and Fayetteville, as well as several northeast counties.
Budd will replace retiring Sen. Richard Burr, who was elected in 2005 and was the first incumbent to be reelected in 40 years in 2010. Burr beat Democrat Deborah Ross 51% to 45% in his 2016 reelection, and Democrat Cal Cunningham 48.7% to 46.9% in 2020.
Keeping the seat red is critical for Republicans hoping to flip control of the upper chamber, which is currently split between Republicans and Democrats, with Vice President Kamala Harris tipping the balance toward the latter.
Budd framed Beasley as "an absolute rubber stamp for everything that’s led to this country being on the wrong track" and vowed to focus on reducing inflation and obstructing President Biden’s agenda.
He’s also promised to address the increase in illegal immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, a surge in violent crime since the pandemic, and supports a national ban on abortion after 15 weeks.
Beasley attacked Budd’s stance on abortion throughout the campaign, but polls repeatedly showed the economy as the top issue with North Carolina voters, with abortion often second or third.
Beasley’s loss Tuesday marks her second statewide loss in as many years after losing her seat on the Supreme Court by 401 votes in 2020 to Justice Martin Newby. She previously won elections to the North Carolina Court of Appeals in 2008 and the state Supreme Court in 2014.