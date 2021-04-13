(The Center Square) – Republicans and Democrats in the North Carolina General Assembly are pushing bills to modify the state's election process.
Three dozen Democrats have backed House Bill 446, a measure that would change the way North Carolinians register to vote and request and submit absentee ballots. A group of Republicans is pushing Senate Bill 326 to shorten the deadline for absentee ballots and block private funding of elections.
Senate Republicans said their measure would streamline vote tallying. Democrats said HB 446 would make the voting process easier for North Carolinians.
"This is a bill that gives no favor to any political party, and it's very simple," Rep. Marcia Morey, D-Durham, said Tuesday during a news conference. "It asks for ease and accessibility to all eligible North Carolinians to exercise their right to vote, which is secure and fair without hurdles or obstacles."
HB 446 would allow state agencies to register eligible voters automatically. North Carolinians would have to "opt-out, not opt-in, to the registration process," Rep. Amos Quick III, D-Guilford, said. The bill's sponsors believe the change would increase voter turnout, citing complaints about time constraints and voters being "intimidated" by the process. It also eliminates the "wet ink" requirement for voter registration, allowing voters to submit an electronic signature on a digital registration form.
The Democrats' House bill also requires the North Carolina State Board of Elections to send absentee ballot request forms to all registered voters. It allows voters to complete the absentee ballot in the presence of one other voter instead of the two required under current law. It also adds drop boxes to local election offices statewide.
HB 446 also changes the process for recruiting poll workers, extends early voting hours and makes Election Day a legal holiday. The bill was referred to the Committee On Rules, Calendar and Operations of the House.
The Republicans' Senate bill requires absentee ballot request forms to be submitted to local election boards before 5 p.m. on the second Tuesday before the election. The current deadline is before 5 p.m. on the Tuesday before the election. It requires completed absentee ballots to be returned by 5 p.m on Election Day regardless of the postmark date. Current law allows election offices to accept absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day and received by 5 p.m. three days later.
SB 326 also earmarks $5 million in the upcoming fiscal year for the State Board of Elections to establish a program to identify North Carolinians without photo identification, which is required to vote. The identification requirement, which voters approved through a constitutional amendment, is being challenged in the state Superior Court. Plaintiffs in the trial, which started Monday, argue the law disenfranchises voters and targets people of color.
The voter identification law received bipartisan support and was sponsored by former state Sen. Joel Ford, a Black Democrat from Mecklenburg, Senate Republicans noted.
Sen. Paul Newton, one of the sponsors of SB 326, called the claims baseless Tuesday.
"The law is among the most permissive in the country," said Newton, R-Cabarrus.
HB 326 was referred to the Senate Committee on Redistricting and Elections.
Lawmakers must approve the bills in both chambers of the General Assembly before they are sent to Gov. Roy Cooper for final consideration.