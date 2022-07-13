(The Center Square) — A plan to chart the future of energy in North Carolina is facing pushback from several sides, from those concerned about increasing costs to environmental advocates skeptical it will meet mandated emissions reductions.
Duke Energy released a series of plans to cut carbon emissions by 70% from 2005 levels and the North Carolina Utilities Commission is holding hearings to vet the proposals this week. The efforts stem from legislation adopted by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Roy Cooper last year that calls for specific changes to the state’s energy portfolio, The Carolina Journal reports.
The law requires a "least-cost" approach to emission reductions through fewer coal-fired power plants and increased reliance on natural gas, nuclear, and renewable energy sources like wind and solar. The "Energy Solutions for North Carolina" law — House Bill 951 — tasks the utilities commission with developing a plan to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 70% from 2005 levels by 2030 and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.
Isaac Orr and Mitch Rolling, researchers with the Center of the American Experiment, recently analyzed four plans developed by Duke Energy on behalf of the Center for Food, Power, and Life at the John Locke Foundation, and published the findings on Monday.
The analysis found none of the plans meet the law’s "least-cost" requirement, in part because of a heavy reliance on renewable energy to achieve the 70% emissions reduction. The plans also utilize hydrogen fuel technology that’s not currently practical.
Researchers found the plans will cost more than $100 billion by 2050, which would equate to an additional $174 a month per customer, or between $86 and $95 per month for the average North Carolina household, the Journal reports.
"The reliability of the grid is going to be hampered," said Jon Sanders, who led the study for the Center for Food, Power, and Life.
"As an end user, we would be getting the same product that we are already getting at a higher rate, and it’s much less reliable," he said. "We would be worse off, and that is not in the spirit of the law — It is certainly not in the spirit of the North Carolina utilities law, but it is also not in the spirit of what was passed in [H.B.] 951."
CleanAIRE NC, an environmental group, is also critical of Duke Energy’s plans, which policy director Joel Porter said lack transparency and fail to meet the goals outlined by the General Assembly.
"Only one hits the benchmark outlined in 951, the other three hit the latter benchmark after the statutory deadline has elapsed," he told the Journal. "All of them are relatively expensive, and there are pretty big question marks about technology types, the infrastructure that’s needed. Last but not least, I’d certainly mention a lack of provisions addressing equity."
Sanders contends nuclear and natural gas options are the most efficient and reliable means available to meet the goals set out by lawmakers, partially because the life expectancy of wind and solar infrastructure is roughly a quarter of nuclear power plants.
He predicts the current plans’ reliance on renewable energy could eventually require utilities to implement load shedding, or rationing power to avoid overwhelming the system.
Porter, meanwhile, believes Duke Energy should focus more on making the grid efficient to both reduce costs and reliance on fossil fuels.
"This is a crucial issue. This isn’t just a regular consumer product. This is something that fuels our daily lives in the depths of winter and height of summer," Sanders told the Journal. "This actually is a life-or-death matter for people. We owe it to the people of North Carolina to get this right."
The first hearing on Duke Energy’s proposals was held in Raleigh on Monday, with another in Wilmington on Tuesday. Additional hearings are scheduled for Asheville on July 27 and Charlotte on July 28. Virtual hearings are scheduled for Aug. 23.
More on the plans and video from stakeholder meetings held in February, March and April are available on the utilities commission’s website.