(The Center Square) – Facing attendance issues with remote learning, North Carolina public school officials asked lawmakers Tuesday to keep per-student funding at current school year levels.
The North Carolina State Board of Education (SBE) is concerned schools may not be able to count students accurately, and a drop in attendance would decrease state funds for districts.
"Many of our districts are financially fragile and facing further stress and the difficulty in counting our students and ensuring an accurate ADM (average daily membership)," SBE Chairman Eric Davis told members of the House Select Committee on COVID-19's Education Working Group.
The state provides school funding based on the number of students districts expect to teach each year, called the ADM. While the school year starts with previous year levels, after one to two months, SBE must re-evaluate ADM.
The reassessment is done on the 20th and 40th days of school. Most schools reopened this month.
If ADM reassessments are 20 percent or 100 students different from the previous year, the North Carolina Department of Instruction (DPI) must adjust the funding levels.
"What DPI will then do, essentially, is just take half of the number of students in difference, and take that portion of students out of the in-state allotment calculations, for certain allotments," said Eric Moore, a research analyst with North Carolina General Assembly Fiscal Research Division. "Drilling the focus on the allotments that tend to scale with a number of students … so like classroom teachers, teacher assistants (and) instructional support."
SBE wants legislators to change the law to allow the 2019-20 ADM funding levels to be used for the 2020-21 school year.
Lower ADM funding levels also would mean principals would be paid less, Davis said.
Base funding ranges from $68,125 (0 to 200 students) to $85,156 (1,600 or more students). A principal's salary could be cut by an average of $3,406 if ADM drops below any tier.
If a student has 10 consecutive unexcused absences, they are automatically withdrawn and excluded from ADM, according to SBE policy.
Moore said districts that see a 10 percent reduction in ADM could lose 2.5 percent to 4 percent of their state funding, which accounts for a significant portion of their budgets.
Grade-level ADM also can have varying impacts on funding, Moore said.
"So if there is a larger lack of students in the early grades, like K-3, those will have a larger impact because the class sizes are smaller," Moore said. "Teachers' assistant money is provided for those classrooms than, say, if a student was in high school with larger class sizes and fewer special allotments."
Lawmakers plan to propose legislation for the upcoming session Sept. 1 based on the committee meetings.
Rep. Pat Hurley, R-Randolph, said Tuesday she was in support of maintaining the current ADM levels.
"I just want to be sure that the ADM and the principal salaries be held harmless in this situation," she said. "I talked to my superintendent yesterday. ... They said maybe even in January, they could have a lot of students coming back when homeschool doesn't work, or private school, or whatever, but they definitely need this to stay as it is."