(The Center Square) – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina has been awarded a $9.4 billion contract to provide Medicare services to retired state employees, North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell announced.
Blue Cross NC will be the third-party administrator for the Medicare Advantage Fully Insured Plan and its related services, Folwell told reporters Tuesday.
The contract awarded by the State Health Plan Board of Trustees will run from 2022 to 2024. It will save the state about $37 million a year in administrative costs.
“The savings this contract generates will place us on a more sustainable path,” Folwell said. “I look forward to working closely with the Blue Cross NC Board of Trustees on our continued relationship as we look ahead to improve transparency and lower health-care costs for our plan members who teach, protect and serve.”
Blue Cross NC outbid Aetna and United Medical Resources for the contract, which requires the company to process claims and premium bill services and oversee a network of 25,000 health-care providers. The State Health Plan covers 727,000 teachers, state employees, retiree lawmakers, state university and community college staff and their dependents. There are 167,000 members qualified for Medicare, according to the State Health Plan website.
“I applaud the Plan staff for completing a months-long, fully transparent and rigorous procurement process that paved the way for this award,” State Health Plan Executive Director Dee Jones said. “Their hard work and dedication during the procurement process has paid off, and the Plan and our members will be able to reap the benefits.”
Blue Cross has been able to negotiate prices with medical providers that would amount to a total network savings of $170 million.
At the end of the agreed term, state officials will evaluate the company’s performance.
“The employees of Blue Cross NC are excited to continue serving our state’s teachers and state employees,” Blue Cross NC interim CEO and Chief Operating Officer Gerald Petkau said. “We look forward to working with Treasurer Folwell and the SHP leadership team to deliver quality, affordable health care.”