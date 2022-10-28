(The Center Square) — New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg donated $1 million to the North Carolina Democratic Party this week as Republicans continue to build momentum for a supermajority in the General Assembly.
A Tuesday filing with the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows the 2020 presidential candidate contributed $1 million to North Carolina Democrats the day prior, providing a sizable cash influx to their efforts to block a Republican supermajority.
Republicans in the General Assembly need to gain a total of five seats — two in the Senate and three in the House — to secure the 60% supermajority needed to override potential vetoes from Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper. All 170 seats in the North Carolina General Assembly are up for election on Nov. 8, though only a couple dozen districts are considered competitive.
Cooper has framed control of the Legislature as a battle over abortion in the Tar Heel State.
"For now, it's up to the states to determine whether women get reproductive health care, and in North Carolina they still can, thanks to my veto and enough legislative votes to sustain it," he said in July. "I am determined to keep it that way and people need to know that their votes in state legislative races this November will determine the fate of women's health and freedom in our state."
Polling shows momentum for Republicans in state races with just two weeks before Election Day.
Just over half of 600 likely voters in a Civitas Poll conducted Oct. 20-22 said they would vote for a Republican candidate in state legislative races "if the general election for State Legislature was held today," compared to 44% who would vote Democrat.
Those figures represent a 3.5-point increase for Republicans and a 0.6-point loss for Democrats over the last month.
The shift is due in large part to independents who now prefer Republicans by 4% after backing Democrats by 6% in September.
"Although polls are not predictive, these results are not where you want to be if you are a North Carolina Democrat in October," said John Locke Foundation President Donald Bryson. "While a majority of voters say they will vote for the generic Republican candidate for state Legislature and Congress, a majority also say they're making the intentional decision to vote to create checks-and-balances for Governor Roy Cooper."
Over half of voters — 50.6% — told pollsters they would prefer a Democratic governor with a Republican legislature, compared to 39.5% who would prefer full Democratic control.
The Bloomberg cash infusion in North Carolina is part of a broader national plan to spend $60 million to boost Democrats in the midterms; including $11 million sent to the House Majority PAC; $15 million to groups like Emily's List, Planned Parenthood, and League of Conservation Voters; and more than $1 million for Democratic gubernatorial candidates in Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Mexico and Colorado, according to The Washington Post.
"I expect that once again Mike Bloomberg will be the largest Democratic donor," Bloomberg political strategist Howard Wolfson told the news site. "We are facing, as a country, multiple threats in multiple areas — federal, state and local — and we are attempting to be helpful in as many places as possible."