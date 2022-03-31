(The Center Square) – The North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services is testing poultry flocks in Johnston, Sampson and Wayne counties after confirming the first positive case of High Path Avian Influenza (HPAI) in the state’s domestic poultry.
The agency confirmed Wednesday a commercial turkey operation in Johnston County tested positive for the highly contagious bird virus, joining 48 commercial farms in 12 states and 32 backyard flocks in 13 states hit by HPAI since early January.
The positive case in Johnston County is the first from North Carolina domestic poultry flocks. More than 100 hunter harvested wild birds have tested positive for HPAI in North Carolina since Jan. 16. Four wild birds have died from the virus, according to a statement from the agriculture department.
“With HPAI in the wild bird population and other cases around the country, commercial operators and backyard flock owners have been on heightened watch for any signs of the virus in their flocks,” State Veterinarian Mike Martin said. “The industry responded quickly to the positive result, depopulating the affected flock of 32,100 and starting the composting process of the birds onsite to guard against additional spread. Under HPAI protocols, we will be actively testing other flocks within the 10 kilometer zone or about 6.2 miles in collaboration with our federal and industry partners.”
The testing zone includes Johnston County and parts of Sampson and Wayne counties.
Officials are asking owners to keep an eye out for warning signs of HPAI: reduced energy or appetite; lower egg production or soft or misshapen eggs; swelling of the head, eyelids, comb and wattles; purple discoloration; difficulty breathing, runny nares or sneezing; twisting, stumbling, falling or tremors; and greenish diarrhea.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers HPAI low risk to people, but it’s highly contagious among birds, especially poultry. State agriculture officials contend the virus is not considered a food safety issue because infected birds do not enter the food supply.
“The threat of high path avian influenza is statewide,” Martin said. “Our poultry population is at high risk. Commercial operations and backyard flock owners should continue to follow strict biosecurity measures including keeping birds enclosed without access to wild birds or other domestic flocks. If your birds are sick or dying, report it right away to your local veterinarian, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Division, 919-707-3250, or the N.C. Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory System, 919-733-3986.”
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission also is asking residents who come across wild waterfowl or migratory birds exhibiting symptoms or found dead to report the incidents to the NC Wildlife Helpline at 866-318-2401 or by email to HWI@ncwidlife.org.
“If someone comes across a mortality event involving five or more waterbirds or waterfowl, or a mortality event of any size for raptors or avian scavengers, including crows, ravens and gulls, we want to know about them,” commission biologist Sarah Van de Berg said. “We are particularly interested in morbidity events involving any number of those same bird species that are observed with clinical signs consistent with neurological impairment, like swimming in circles, head tilt and lack of coordination.”