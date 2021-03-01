(The Center Square) – A bill introduced in the North Carolina Legislature would reverse a new policy that eliminates extended health care insurance benefits for new state employees, including teachers.
House Bill 147 would repeal a law, written into the state's budget in 2017, that stopped state employees hired as of Jan. 1 from getting health care insurance from North Carolina after they retire.
The law makes the public sector more comparable with the private sector.
Citing an increase in the public school population, the sponsors of HB 147 said the policy makes it difficult for North Carolina to attract teachers and other state employees. Lawmakers estimate the state's student population will increase by 20,000 students per year.
"At a time when our teacher pipeline is running dry, we must do all we can to recruit the best & brightest," tweeted Rep. Julie von Haefen, D-Wake, who introduced the bill.
Joe Coletti, a senior fellow at the John Locke Foundation, told The Center Square the policy change might be necessary to help the state with the health plan's $27.7 billion in unfunded liabilities. The state, however, might not see savings from the new policy for about 30 years, he said.
The measure was referred to the Committee On Rules, Calendar and Operations of the House. It must clear the committee before a full House vote.