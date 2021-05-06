(The Center Square) – Two bills that change gun ownership policy in North Carolina are heading to the state Senate for consideration.
House Bill 398 would repeal the requirement to obtain a pistol purchase permit from a sheriff's office before purchasing or transferring a pistol. House Bill 483 makes changes to the permit application.
Sponsors of HB 398 said it would eliminate an unnecessary step in the pistol permit process. Rep. Jay Adams, R-Catawba, introduced the measure, which he said Wednesday was a request from the North Carolina Sheriffs' Association.
"We have made significant improvements in updating the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, and it simply no longer makes sense to have our sheriffs tasked with approving and issuing individual pistol purchase permits," Adams said. "It is duplicative, costly and an unnecessary burden on law enforcement and law-abiding gun owners."
Under current law, a person who wishes to purchase a handgun from a retailer must obtain a pistol permit from their local sheriff's office. The sheriff must conduct a background check through the federal National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) and an additional criminal history check through the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Court. Federal law, however, requires federal firearms licensees to also conduct a criminal background check through NICS.
Sheriffs' Association Executive Vice President and General Counsel Eddie Caldwell said pistol permits, which were established by law in 1919, have outlived their usefulness.
"Improvements to NICS over the last several years have rendered the pistol purchase permit obsolete," Caldwell said in a statement.
Rep. Marcia Morey, D-Durham, voted against the measure Wednesday. She said eliminating pistol permits would make it easier for convicted felons and domestic abusers to bypass the law.
"It has saved lives," Morey said. "There is no reason to take this away from North Carolina. States that have pistol purchasing permits have 10% fewer incidents of shootings and homicides because there is that safeguard."
Morey pointed to research by Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun-control nonprofit organization, that showed the permit policy has blocked thousands of illegal gun sales. The background check system blocks nearly 2,000 illegal sales to convicted felons and nearly 500 illegal sales to domestic abusers each year, Everytown for Gun Safety said.
The House approved HB 389, 70-47, on Wednesday.
Some of the changes in HB 483 would not take effect if HB 398 becomes law.
HB 483 would eliminate the need for sheriffs to get approval for release of a person's mental health records through the courts. It adds a statement of acknowledgment on the permit application, allowing the applicant to grant the sheriff authority to obtain all criminal and mental health orders required to determine permit eligibility.
Rep. Dudley Greene, R-Avery, who introduced the bill, said it would streamline the process.
HB 483 also creates a new crime called misdemeanor crime of domestic violence. The provision allows the state to conform with federal law, which blocks a person who has been convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence from possessing a firearm.
The House unanimously approved HB 483, 117-0, on Wednesday. Both bills now head to the Senate for consideration.