(The Center Square) – A bill that would give North Carolina educators their scheduled step increases and $350 bonuses to teachers is on its way to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk.
The House voted 84-35 to approve the measure, Senate Bill 818, on Wednesday. It had cleared the Senate, 33-16, on Monday.
Teachers have not received pay raises this year because Cooper and the General Assembly could not come to a consensus on a biennial spending plan.
"We need to fix that, to the best of our ability," said Rep. Craig Horn, R-Union, who presented the bill Wednesday. "Unfortunately, as you've already heard, our ability to fix things is now further constrained by the dire facts of a near $5 billion shortfall in projected revenues."
The bill would grant all instruction personnel $350 bonuses. Lawmakers also added a provision that encourages Cooper to give them a $600 bonus from the $94 million federal Emergency Education Relief Fund provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The Emergency Education Relief Fund can be used at the governor's discretion for education-related expenses.
Bonuses usually are awarded to teachers based on student performance. Since schools operated remotely during the pandemic, lawmakers said there is not enough data to examine which teachers deserve the supplement pay.
Cooper's budget proposal for fiscal year 2020 called for about a nearly 9 percent pay raise for state educators before the Republican-authored budget passed through the General Assembly with a 3.8 percent raise.
In November, Cooper vetoed Senate Bill 354, which would have given teachers a 3.9 percent pay raise and up to 4.4 percent in bonuses if Senate Democrats agreed to override the governor's veto of the budget.
Senate Republicans also tried to conjure up the three-fifths vote required to override the veto of SB 354 but failed with a final vote of 28-21.